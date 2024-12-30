Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Academy for Childhood Development has announced that its faculty members have successfully obtained the Certified Vocational Assessor certification from the National Qualifications Centre. This achievement reinforces the academy's commitment to advancing the quality of education and training, while developing qualified professionals to meet the growing demands of childhood development in the UAE.

The certificates were awarded during an official ceremony attended by Dr. Meera Alkaabi, Chief of the National Academy for Childhood Development Team, Hamza Kazim, Chief of Strategy and Partnership Team, along with senior officials from the National Qualifications Centre at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The faculty members earned this certification after completing an intensive training program and undergoing rigorous assessments that focused on developing student evaluation skills and designing specialized training programs. This achievement reflects the academy’s commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards in its educational and training systems, with a strong focus on developing specialized programs that support and advance the childhood development sector.

The National Academy for Childhood Development offers the accredited Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development, a comprehensive 18-month program that provides full scholarships for all students, alongside a range of training programs aimed at qualifying caregivers and serving the community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi

About The National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD):

National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) was established in 2023 pursuant to Law No. 11 for 2023 issued by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The Academy is a leading academic institution dedicated to developing capabilities and knowledge of caregivers, including parents and professionals in the field of childhood, with a focus on the Arabic language, Emirati heritage and national identity as core pillars. The Academy offers an accredited 18-month Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development, accredited by the National Qualifications Centre. It also provides training and continuing education programs in fields such as childcare and protection, nutrition, and early care.