UAE, Dubai – Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of Dubai's Community Development Authority, His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the UAE; and His Excellency Renato Duenas, Philippine Consul-General in the United Arab Emirates, witnessed a celebration of the Philippine’s community in the UAE, today Saturday June 09, 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, organized by the “Emirates Loves Philippines” in cooperation with a number of strategic partners.

The event attended by 10,000 people in the country, comes in line with the UAE’s efforts to strengthening the values of tolerance and coexistence, as an important component of the Emirati society.

The celebration which came in cooperation with the Dubai Police; BDO Unibank; Emirates NBD Direct Remit; Mahzooz; Creba – Chamber of Real Estate Builders Association; Western Union; and the Filipino Chanel, reflected the distinguished historical and brotherhood relations between the two friendly countries, in various sectors.

Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid: “We gather here to commemorate the rich history and extraordinary journey of the Filipino people towards freedom while also acknowledging the vibrant spirit of diversity and inclusivity that defines the tapestry of the United Arab Emirates.”

Buhumaid added: “The United Arab Emirates, a nation renowned for its warm embrace of different cultures, nationalities, and backgrounds, stands as a shining example of a society that thrives on diversity. It is a place where people from all walks of life come together to build a harmonious and prosperous community. The cosmopolitan nature of the United Arab Emirates allows us to celebrate our differences while fostering an environment of tolerance and understanding.”

Her Excellency said that the Philippines, a nation with a storied past and a resilient people, has played an integral role in the fabric of the United Arab Emirates' development. “The Filipino community, with its vibrant culture, strong work ethic, and unwavering dedication, has made invaluable contributions to the growth and progress of this great country”, She added.

His Excellency the Ambassador added: “The visionary leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his full support and recognition of the Filipino people’s contributions to the country’s economy and in the fabric of UAE’s vibrant multicultural society, are the very reasons why Filipinos have chosen the UAE as their second home.”

The event represented a great occasion where the Filipino Community in the UAE connected and showcased the Filipino culture. This has reflected the positive social relations prevailing among all components of the Emirati society.

This year’s celebration witnessed the participation of a group of diplomatic, economic and social and public figures, as well as a number of businessmen, entrepreneurs and Filipino families residing in the country. The agenda included artistic and musical shows, games and more, and has witnessed a performance for Filipino actors and musicians, in addition to a group of actors and artists from the UAE and the Philippines.

The historic bilateral relations between the UAE and the Philippines were formalized in April 1974. The two countries, under their wise leaderships, strengthened their bilateral relations by exchanging diplomatic relations, senior officials visits and fostering comprehensive economic partnerships.