Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, proudly served as the Official Telecom Sponsor for the Autism Families Platform’s summer season closing event, held on Thursday, 28 August 2025. The celebration honoured children who successfully completed the platform’s enriching summer programme, designed to provide meaningful experiences through sensory workshops, physical activities, and inclusive community engagement initiatives.

As part of its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and community empowerment, Ooredoo provided special gift items to all participating children, adding joy and recognition to their achievements.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Senior Director Marketing Communications at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “We are honoured to support the Autism Families Platform and the valuable work it does for children and their families. At Ooredoo, we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive in an inclusive and supportive environment. This event reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering awareness, empowerment, and social cohesion.”

The event was attended by families, volunteers, educators, and community leaders, further strengthening collaboration between organisations and individuals committed to supporting children with autism. The closing ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of the young participants and served as a reminder of the vital role that inclusive programmes play in raising awareness and building stronger communities.

Ooredoo remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that foster inclusion, awareness, and empowerment across all segments of society. Through sponsorships, community partnerships, and targeted CSR initiatives, Ooredoo underscores its alignment with Qatar’s vision of an inclusive and socially empowered society built on compassion and collective action.

