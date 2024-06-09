Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has reviewed work progress of the 1,800MW 6th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with investments up to AED 5.5 billion. This phase will provide clean energy for approximately 540,000 residences and will reduce around 2.36 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The project will cover an area of 20 square kilometres. The 6th phase has achieved the lowest Levelized Cost Of Energy (LCOE) of US$1.6215 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh).

Al Tayer was briefed about the progress of the 6th phase from Shuaa Energy 4 officials. DEWA established Shuaa Energy 4 in partnership with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar). DEWA owns 60% of the company, whereas Masdar owns the remaining 40%.

DEWA is implementing the 6th phase of the solar park based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model using the latest solar photovoltaic bifacial technologies with single-axis tracking.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site solar park in the world. The solar park’s capacity will exceed 5,000 megawatt by 2030, with investments totalling approximately AED 50 billion. The Solar Park’s projects DEWA is implementing using the IPP model, constate the foundations for achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

The current production capacity at the solar park is 2,860MW and the total capacity under construction is 1,800 MW. The 1,800MW sixth phase of the solar park will see the total production capacity increase to 4,660MW by 2026. DEWA will have around 27% of the generation mix sourced from clean energy sources by 2030.

Al Tayer was accompanied by Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, and other DEWA officials.

-Ends-

