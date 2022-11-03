Matches will be played Monday November 14, Wednesday November 16, and Friday November 18, 2022 -

UAE, Dubai: Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) have today announced the ‘UAE v Nepal ODI series 2022’.

To be played at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground, Kathmandu, Nepal, the three-match ODI bi-lateral series will commence Monday, November 14, with the second match on Wednesday, November 16, concluding Friday, November 18, (2022), between two engaging and highly competitive nations, UAE and Nepal. All matches will start 09:00 Nepal time.

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board, said: “Emirates Cricket expresses our appreciation to the Cricket Association of Nepal for hosting this ODI series and we are delighted to participate in what we expect will be thoroughly enjoyable, and compelling matches.” “Our sides sit close on the ICC MRF ODI table (UAE 16th with Nepal ranked 19th) so the hunger to climb these rankings, and further establish ourselves as a competitive (ODI) side is strong.”

Prashant Bikram Malla, Secretary, Cricket Association of Nepal, said: “We are delighted to host the ‘UAE v Nepal ODI series 2022’ and we are very pleased Emirates Cricket accepted our invitation to join us at TU Cricket Ground, Kathmandu.” “With the UAE fresh from their (ICC) World Cup campaign we believe our sides are perfectly suited to challenge each other and raise the bar as we move into the next phase of the ICC Associates playing-calendar.”

