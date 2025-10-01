Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality is showcasing a series of landmark sustainable infrastructure projects during the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), running from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The projects span sewage networks, waste management, irrigation systems, and the regulation of green and smart buildings, reflecting Dubai Municipality’s commitment to advancing sustainable urban infrastructure.

The participation underscores Dubai Municipality’s integrated strategic plans to strengthen infrastructure readiness and efficiency in line with future requirements. These efforts reinforce Dubai’s global position as one of the most sustainable cities, enhancing quality of life and contributing to national climate neutrality targets.

Commitment to sustainability

Eng. Adel Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Our participation at WETEX represents a key platform to showcase projects and programmes that align with Dubai’s vision of building a global model for smart and sustainable future cities. Our initiatives reflect Dubai Municipality’s commitment to providing one of the world’s most advanced and efficient infrastructures, powered by cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence. These efforts reduce the carbon footprint, advance climate neutrality, and guarantee high standards of living for present and future generations. We remain focused on positioning Dubai as a global benchmark for sustainability, clean energy management, and the transition to a circular economy.”

Flagship projects

Dubai Strategic Sewerage Tunnels: With an AED 80 billion investment, the project will transform Dubai’s sewage system into a sustainable gravity-driven network comprising 75 km of deep tunnels and 242 km of link sewers. It will replace more than 100 existing pumping stations, cut annual energy consumption by 450 gigawatt-hours, and reduce carbon emissions. The network will process 2.5 million cubic metres of wastewater per day with capacity for 1.4 million cubic metres of storage, including the world’s deepest pumping station at 119 metres in Jebel Ali.

Waste-to-Energy Centre in Warsan: The world’s largest and most efficient facility of its kind, this AED 4 billion project processes 1.9 million tonnes of waste annually — 5,666 tonnes per day — producing 220 megawatts of renewable electricity, enough to power 135,000 homes.

Wastewater treatment and smart monitoring: The Warsan Wastewater Treatment Plant has been retrofitted with renewable energy integration, reducing its carbon footprint by 31,000 tonnes per year. AI-powered monitoring systems are also deployed to predict blockages, reduce health risks, and extend network lifespan.

Innovation in waste management: Dubai Municipality is showcasing 3D printing of spare parts for wastewater plants, a smart solar-powered recycling centre dedicated to People of Determination, and its digital Learning Management System (LMS) to raise environmental awareness and promote sustainable practices.

Smart buildings and retrofitting: Dubai Municipality’s Smart Buildings Policy sets frameworks for energy and water efficiency in new construction, while the Green Retrofitting Guide helps transform existing buildings into greener facilities. A Net Zero Energy Building project demonstrates how design and technology can achieve a zero-energy footprint.

Smart irrigation systems: Real-time weather and soil sensors, integrated with GIS, enable centralised management of thousands of irrigation zones. These systems reduce water use by up to 50% and cut manual operations by more than 40%.

Shaping a sustainable future

Through these initiatives, Dubai Municipality continues to implement innovative projects that align with national sustainability agendas and reinforce Dubai’s global reputation as a pioneer in sustainable urban development, infrastructure, and environmental management.

