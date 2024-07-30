Dubai – Aiming to engage educational competencies of UAE nationals, Dubai Customs received 13 university students in its 2024 summer training program, which is being held under the theme "Customs Summer" and lasting for 4 consecutive weeks, to support their skills professionally and provide them with the opportunity to form a practical orientation in efficient customs work environment.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director for the Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, said: “The summer training program is part of Dubai Customs' strategy to activate the role of Emirati talent in specialized fields of work. Within the Customs Training Center operational plan, Dubai Customs is keen to support UAE national students and empower them with high efficiency and self-confidence for the workforce through specialized programs and extensive opportunities to gain administrative skills and customs knowledge in support of "Dubai Social Agenda 33".”

Also, Al Ghaffari confirmed that the Customs Summer Program 2024 is an ideal opportunity for students to learn about the practical and professional disciplines and work methods, whether at specialized inspection roles, technical skills, or business procedures at Dubai Customs. This orientation enables students to learn about the department’s pioneering role in protecting society and encouraging legitimate trade. In addition to, the program aligns between the educational system of the UAE and the contribution of providing the community with qualified young national talents who can succeed in various fields of work.

For her part, Asma Ahmed, Senior Manager of Training Programs at Dubai Customs added that "Customs Summer" program is performed annually as part of the Customs Training Center's role aiming to support students and provide them with the professional skills and knowledge needed to understand the nature of customs work. Furthermore, the program qualifies students to share experiences and apply best practices in the field of training, to support the integration into the future workforce.

The Customs Summer training program 2024 includes a series of awareness workshops that aim to prepare participating students for their future careers through extensive customs information to familiarize them with the work mechanisms, systems, and customs work method.