Dubai – During GITEX Global 2024, Dubai Customs and the Dubai Land Department (DLD) formalized their collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the customs “Warehouse Platform” project. H.E. Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, and H.E. Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of DLD signed the MoU.

The primary goal of the customs Warehouse Platform is to simplify the process of registering and leasing various types of warehouses through a centralized system. Warehouse owners, whether they own refrigerated, dry, or air-conditioned facilities, can list their properties on this platform for leasing purposes.

Dr. Busenad emphasized that this MoU supports warehouse owners by providing them with an efficient platform to register and lease their facilities. He explained, "This initiative will improve the efficiency of customs services and promote trade, further solidifying Dubai's status as a global logistics and trade hub that contributes to national economic growth." The MoU with the Dubai Land Department is designed to ease the process for users of the platform, saving them both time and effort when registering their warehouses for leasing purposes.

He added, "We are dedicated to reinforcing government partnerships to deliver integrated services to customers. This is in line with the leadership's directives to ensure customer satisfaction and maximize the advantages of selecting Dubai as the preferred location for trade and investment."

H.E. Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department, said: "We are pleased to sign this memorandum with Dubai Customs, as it represents an important step towards enhancing joint cooperation and facilitating information exchange. Through the development of an innovative digital platform, we aim to meet the needs of the warehousing and logistics sectors. This project reflects our firm commitment to simplifying administrative procedures and streamlining operations, which significantly contributes to improving the efficiency of these vital sectors and supports the emirate's efforts to achieve economic sustainability and continuous growth."

He added: "We are committed to advancing government operations in line with the directives of our wise leadership, which always prioritizes achieving the highest levels of governance and service efficiency. Through this partnership, we are working to create an advanced technological environment that enhances operational efficiency and transparency, thereby reinforcing Dubai's ability to cement its position as a global logistics hub."

The customs “Warehouse Platform" provides landlords with multiple options for selecting the appropriate warehouse based on size, location, type, and required duration, thus saving time and effort in searching for available storage spaces. The platform also offers the option of leasing a customs warehouse dedicated to storing goods under suspended customs duties, which helps expedite customs clearance procedures and reduce costs.