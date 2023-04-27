Abu Dhabi: H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the UAE Circular Economy Council, chaired the second meeting of the Council’s Policies Committee for the year 2023. During the meeting, H.E. affirmed that the UAE, in line with its wise leadership’s directives, attaches great importance to the development of an integrated circular economy system in the country through the launch of national policies, initiatives and strategies. These efforts continue to contribute to the UAE’s sustainable economic development, in line with the principles of the 50 and the UAE Centennial 2071 goals, he noted.

The meeting reviewed the implementation plan of the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031, which was adopted by the UAE Cabinet in March 2023, highlighting its prominent role in promoting sustainability in the country over the next decade.

H.E. Bin Touq said: "The development of the policy is an important milestone in accelerating the country’s transition towards a circular economic model based on sustainability and development. With this, the Committee has intensified its efforts and we continue to collaborate with our partners in the federal and local government entities and the private sector to facilitate the implementation of the policy. We are also working towards accelerating the implementation of the 22 circular economy policies in the country within four key sectors, which are manufacturing, food, infrastructure and transportation, which will solidify the UAE's position as a global circular economy hub.”

Furthermore, the meeting discussed the efforts of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology with regard to the implementation of the policy on the use of recycled materials in the consumer goods sector. This is one of the most important circular economy policies designed to enhance sustainability in the manufacturing sector.

In the context of supporting the country's efforts to expand in new economic fields, the Committee expressed its desire to enhance cooperation with the UAE Independent Accelerators for Climate Change. This will facilitate the exchange of experiences and knowledge in the fields of new economy.

The meeting also witnessed a presentation detailing a set of successful models that can support the UAE’s circular economy transition and the reduction of carbon emissions in the transportation sector. In this regard, Peec Mobility company’s vision on the manufacturing of electric cars in the country was highlighted, along with its positive environmental impact and ability to develop the UAE’s electric vehicle market.

The session was attended by representatives of the committee members, which include federal and local government agencies, representatives of academic institutions, and leading national and global companies specialized in sustainability and circular economy. These include Eng. Aisha Al Abdouli, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment for the green development and climate change sector and Vice Chairman of the Committee; Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Commercial Affairs Regulatory Sector at the Ministry of Economy; Samah Al Hajri, Director of the Cooperatives Department at the Ministry of Economy; Eng. Yousef Al Marzooqi, Head of Consumer and Chemical Products Department, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dina Storey, Senior Director for the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA); as well as representatives of the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Emirates Global Aluminium, UPS Shipping, Bee'ah, MCBG, the Circular Coalition, and the American University of Sharjah.

The Circular Economy Policies Committee is the first permanent committee affiliated to the UAE Circular Economy Council, and performs a number of functions that support the national efforts to implement the circular economy policy. These include the study and evaluation of the challenges with regard to the circular economy transition; proposing appropriate policies; discussing related initiatives and projects; and submitting recommendations to the UAE Circular Economy Council.

