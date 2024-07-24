The Ajman Chamber held a joint meeting with the Working Group of factories that are members of the Ajman Chamber with the aim of discussing opportunities for developing exports and accessing new foreign markets, participating local and international exhibitions and events, seizing opportunities for holding forums with foreign delegations, and considering members’ proposals and ideas about developing the services and initiatives launched by the Ajman Chamber.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Ajman Chamber, Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector, and a group of owners and officials from factories that are members of the Ajman Chamber. The joint meeting was also attended by Jamila Kajoor, Director of Member Relations and Support, and Mohamed Al Muhairi, Head of Members’ Quality of Life Department at Ajman Chamber.

Mohamed Al Janahi emphasized the significance of the Ajman Chamber’s work groups and their effective role in providing innovative solutions to challenges and consolidating relations between the Ajman Chamber and government agencies with private sector establishments, considering that the work groups are an essential element within the Ajman Chamber’s work plan with a view to establishing a participatory approach that ensures the opening of channels for cooperation and exchange of experiences.

He added, "Ajman Chamber seeks to intensify the meetings of its working groups with the aim of providing a sustainable platform for direct communication between its members and government agencies, which contributes to a positive impact on the development and modernization of economic and trade policies."

The meeting recommended the need to diversify the industrial sector work groups according to activities and products, especially in light of the momentum of industrial establishments in Ajman. The attendees also stressed the importance of participation in targeted exhibitions by factory owners and cooperation to organize joint delegations under the umbrella of the Ajman Chamber.

For her part, Jamila Kajoor confirmed that the Ajman Chamber is keen to diversify work groups in all fields: “industry, building and construction, real estate, trade and shopping malls, healthcare, education, financial and banking sector, entrepreneurship, tourism, and other fields”, explaining that the Ajman Chamber looks forward to enhancing the role of working groups in overcoming challenges, contributing to the business environment development, presenting proposals and ideas, and submitting recommendations to decision-makers in line with Ajman Vision 2030.