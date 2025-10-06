Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: From the earliest years in nurseries through the foundation stages of schooling, parents now have a wider range of options with the opening of 7 new nurseries offering 929 seats and 2 new private schools adding 3,610 seats, licensed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

The expansion brings the total to 233 nurseries, providing nurturing environments that support the cognitive, social, and emotional development of young children, and 220 private schools, offering a variety of curricula and high-quality education that fosters academic excellence, creativity, and personal growth.

The 7 new nurseries are:

Nursery name Location Average Fee Chubby Cheeks Nursery Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi 43,500 Kids Fantasy Nursery Madinat Zayed, Abu Dhabi 27,000 Aflaj Nursery - Abu Dhabi Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi 47,896 Baynounah Nurseries Al Hisn, Abu Dhabi 27,000 Kids Academy Nursery Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi 40,000 Redwood Nursery Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi 51,375 Redwood Nursery Yas Island, Abu Dhabi 51,375

The 2 new private schools are:

School Name Location Average Fee PREMIUM INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE SCHOOL Shiab Al Ashkhar - Al Ain 31,650 Yasmina American School Khalifa City - Abu Dhabi 35,733

