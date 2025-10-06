Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: From the earliest years in nurseries through the foundation stages of schooling, parents now have a wider range of options with the opening of 7 new nurseries offering 929 seats and 2 new private schools adding 3,610 seats, licensed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

The expansion brings the total to 233 nurseries, providing nurturing environments that support the cognitive, social, and emotional development of young children, and 220 private schools, offering a variety of curricula and high-quality education that fosters academic excellence, creativity, and personal growth.

The 7 new nurseries are:

Nursery name

Location

Average Fee

Chubby Cheeks Nursery

Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi

43,500

Kids Fantasy Nursery

Madinat Zayed, Abu Dhabi

27,000

Aflaj Nursery - Abu Dhabi

Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi

47,896

Baynounah Nurseries

Al Hisn, Abu Dhabi

27,000

Kids Academy Nursery

Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi

40,000

Redwood Nursery

Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi

51,375

Redwood Nursery

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

51,375

The 2 new private schools are:

School Name

Location

Average Fee

PREMIUM INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE SCHOOL

Shiab Al Ashkhar - Al Ain

31,650

Yasmina American School

Khalifa City - Abu Dhabi

35,733

For more information, please visit: https://adek.gov.ae/en/Education-System/Nurseries.

You can also check locations by downloading or logging in to Rayah App’s Nursery Finder.

