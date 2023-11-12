Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) commitment to sustainable transportation is aligned with the broader goals of the UAE and the Emirate of Dubai. This commitment underscores the nation’s dedication to fostering innovation in renewable energy, clean energy, and sustainability. Consequently, DEWA has prioritised sustainable transport and its advocates within the UAE and globally at the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Energy (DSS) 2023. Scheduled to be held from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the 25th edition of the event truly embodies the spirit of sustainability, resonating with its motto, ‘At the forefront of sustainability’. This pivotal event also aligns with the UAE’s preparations to host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Expo City Dubai.

Impact of sustainable transportation

The concept of sustainable transportation, also known as green mobility, refers to any mode of transportation that minimises its impact on the environment. This includes non-motorised transportation, such as walking and cycling, as well as green vehicles and car sharing. It also involves fuel-efficient transportation systems.

Sustainable transportation systems play a crucial role in promoting environmental, social, and economic sustainability in the communities they serve. Transportation systems have a significant impact on the environment, accounting for approximately 30% of global energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions. Notably, greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector are increasing at a faster rate than any other energy-consuming sector.

The sustainable transportation solutions that will be showcased at WETEX & DSS 2023 have sparked significant interest and elevated the event’s stature. This aligns with DEWA’s commitment to making Dubai a global role model in conserving natural resources, advancing sustainability, and promoting a green economy. The exhibition also reinforces international endeavours to foster a sustainable and eco-friendly economic future.

Mainstreaming sustainable transport

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, emphasised that the exhibition, being the largest regional event for energy, water, technology and sustainability, is a key player in promoting sustainable transportation, in line with its motto, ‘At the forefront of sustainability’.

Al Tayer pointed out that the exhibition will boost the contribution of the UAE and the Middle East region in sustainable transportation. Serving as a leading platform, it will enable international entities and companies to showcase their latest solutions and products, while learning about innovative technologies worldwide, ensuring a more sustainable future for everyone.

HE Saeed Al Tayer explained that the Green Charger initiative, which DEWA launched in 2014, supports Dubai’s Carbon Abatement Strategy, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 as well as the Emirate’s strategic goals in terms of sustainability and air quality. The Green Charger initiative also supports the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030. DEWA’s continuous development of the Green Charger initiative, using the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, has encouraged the use of environmentally friendly electric vehicles (EVs). The initiative provides smart and innovative solutions that guarantee customers a smooth and fast experience. This supports DEWA’s efforts to accelerate the transition to EVs to reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector as well as consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for green economy and sustainable development.

DEWA’s robust public charging network has contributed to the growth of EVs in the Emirate. Registered customers of the ‘green charger’ initiative, as well as non-registered customers through the ‘guest feature’, can charge their vehicles at over 380 charging stations, providing access to more than 700 charging points throughout Dubai. This widespread use of electric cars has helped reduce carbon emissions by 236,700 tonnes until April 2023, significantly advancing Dubai’s plans to shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation.

Electric car community in Dubai

Meanwhile, DEWA has launched a comprehensive website, Dubai Electric Vehicle Community Hub, dedicated to providing the latest information and developments related to EVs in Dubai. Accessible at www.dubaievhub.ae, the website centralises all information about the growing use of EVs in Dubai. It includes details on the latest government strategies, goals, incentives, regulations related to electric cars, as well as updates on the newest EV models available in the UAE. The website also provides information on charging station standards, installations, and locations.

RTA’s mobility vision

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is showcasing its flagship projects at WETEX and DSS 2023 as part of its mission to become a world leader in seamless and sustainable mobility. This aligns with the country’s strategic directions, such as the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030, the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, and Dubai’s local initiatives, all promoting sustainability.

“RTA has a firm commitment to sustainability, which is evident in its vision and mission of providing safe, seamless transport and spearheading innovative, sustainable road and transport services. It has also charted a roadmap targeting zero-emission public transport by 2050 built on three core pillars: green public transport, sustainable infrastructure and efficient waste management. The strategy aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 10 million tonnes and realise financial savings of as much as AED 3 billion. RTA is also engaged in several initiatives under the broader vision of positioning Dubai as a global model in sustainability and green economy, including converting taxis and public buses to 100% environmentally friendly modes (electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles). This drive is in line with Dubai’s master plan to cut carbon emissions, migrate to a green economy and facilitate the mobility of people in a safe, smooth, and sustainable manner using Dubai’s public transport network,” said HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

RTA has adopted an integrated five-year sustainability plan for the years 2021-2025. The sustainability plan considers the assessment of all RTA’s projects and initiatives. It measures the environmental, societal and economic impact of RTA’s sustainability projects. The plan includes 20 projects, nine of which are geared towards environmental leadership. The plan aims to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions, enhance the resilience of public transportation infrastructure to climate change, and achieve the RTA’s strategic goal of improving safety and environmental sustainability.

The roadmap comprises three main strategic pillars: green mobility, infrastructure, and circular economy. It aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent and save about AED 3 billion by 2050. The plan further includes expanding the use of electric and hydrogen vehicles and buses within the public transport fleet, school buses, taxis, and limousines, aiming for 100% implementation by 2050. It also involves expanding the use of clean energy, such as solar power, in RTA buildings and facilities.

Other steps include renovating existing buildings, constructing near-zero energy consumption buildings in all new projects, completing the high-energy efficiency smart road lighting project by 2035, and recycling 100% of waste from RTA operations and projects by 2030. In addition, there are plans for water recycling and reuse in RTA facilities and installations.

Masdar City excels in sustainable transport

Masdar City will showcase many innovations while participating in WETEX and DSS 2023. These will include high-quality EV manufacturers, sustainability experts, leading companies, investors, and engineers in the field of research and development. Masdar City will introduce the city’s efforts and pioneering work in providing electric and self-driving vehicles. In Abu Dhabi, the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster was launched at Masdar City, which was endorsed by HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. Further enhancing Abu Dhabi’s industrial evolution, SAVI aims to position Abu Dhabi as a leading smart and autonomous vehicles hub, making significant contributions across air, land and sea mobility applications. SAVI will support innovation and the commercialisation of smart and autonomous vehicle technologies in the UAE, unlocking their global potential, by providing state-of-the-art facilities and value-added services within an enabling regulatory environment.

“Abu Dhabi’s unique standing equips it to spearhead the development and global distribution of autonomous vehicle technologies. With its history of creativity and innovation, the Emirate is set to influence worldwide trends in this arena. Its solid industrial foundation, top-tier infrastructure, ability to attract skilled talent, robust regulatory framework, and strategic position on international trade routes all combine to give the industry a competitive edge,” said Ahmed Baghoum, CEO of Masdar City.

“Masdar City was established 15 years ago with the goal of utilising scientific research, development efforts, technology, and investments to further sustainable development and elevate creativity and innovation. These efforts have led to the creation of two generations of smart, self-driving sustainable mobility systems in Masdar City over the past decade, transporting over 3 million passengers. SAVI is the next step in Masdar City’s mission to solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for future city innovations. SAVI will drive global transformation, stimulate exceptional economic growth, and create new opportunities for talents, entrepreneurs, and investors. With a contribution of up to AED 120 billion to the economy and creating about 50,000 jobs, the park will have far-reaching effects benefiting various sectors. This will propel our diverse, knowledge-driven and sustainable economy to new heights,” added Baghoum.

Siemens unveils new electric mobility tech

Siemens, a global industry leader, continues participating in WETEX and DSS 2023, and at this year’s edition, the company will present its latest advancements in electric mobility technologies.

Helmut von Struve, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens in the UAE and the Middle East, said, “WETEX is one of the premier global events in the water, energy, and technology sectors, and we at Siemens are honoured to be Jubilee Sponsors of the 2023 edition, which occurs just before the UAE hosts COP28 in Dubai. Siemens is looking forward to discussing and learning from our partners and peers about the latest innovations in these sectors, and will showcase our best and most promising solutions that help customers in their digitalisation journeys and make these industries more sustainable and efficient.”

National Electric Vehicles Policy

On a larger scale, the National Electric Vehicles Policy aims to create a roadmap for charging electric vehicles nationwide. This involves collaboration with federal, local, and private sector partners to establish a national network of electric vehicle chargers. The policy’s objectives are to support EV owners, regulate the country’s EV market, and offer incentives to benefit society and EV manufacturers, thereby encouraging their use. The policy also seeks to reduce energy consumption in the transportation sector by 20% through green mobility projects and to create a unified charging station database. It aims to decrease carbon emissions by 2050 and contribute to improving road quality, thus maintaining a leading global position in this field.

About WETEX & Dubai Solar Show

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA organises WETEX & Dubai Solar Show annually. This is part of its efforts to support the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and its keenness to contribute to promote sustainable development. Since its inception in 1999, the exhibition has witnessed significant growth and has become one of the most important specialised international exhibitions in the fields of water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, as well as green buildings, electric vehicles, and other key sectors.

DEWA is organising the 25th edition of the exhibition under the theme “At the Forefront of Sustainability” from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The 2023 edition is especially significant as it coincides with the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Dubai Expo City in 2023.

WETEX & DSS provide a leading platform for international organisations and companies to showcase their latest solutions and products and learn about innovative technologies from all over the world in the sectors of energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, and green buildings. The international exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the region, enhances Dubai and the UAE’s support in promoting global efforts to achieve sustainable development, as well as consolidates Dubai’s position as a global hub for the green economy.

For more information, please visit DEWA's website www.dewa.gov.ae

