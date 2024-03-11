Dubai, UAE:- Urbi, a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions for security and safety, is proud to announce its participation in the highly anticipated World Police Summit 2024, scheduled to take place at the Dubai World Trade Center from March 5th to 7th.

The World Police Summit 2024 serves as a premier platform for global law enforcement agencies, policymakers, and industry leaders to convene and address the evolving challenges facing modern security infrastructure. Organized by the esteemed Dubai Police, this summit brings together top-tier forces from over 138 countries, providing a unique opportunity for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Urbi is excited to join this prestigious event and showcase its latest innovations tailored for the security landscape in the region. From our advanced Smart Cities platform to our revolutionary Drive Kit, CityLens, Urbi Pro, and digital twins, we offer comprehensive solutions designed to enhance policing capabilities, strengthen cybersecurity efforts, and promote road safety initiatives.

"At Urbi, we envision a future where every city is smarter, safer, and more secure for its residents," stated Pavel Mochalkin, innovative CEO specializing in spatial solutions at Urbi. "Our mission is to harness the power of technology to create innovative solutions that enhance the security and safety of communities worldwide. We invite attendees of the World Police Summit 2024 to join us in shaping this vision and building a better tomorrow together, including initiatives for Public Safety and smart streets, facilitated by our GIS solutions."

"Our participation in the World Police Summit 2024 underscores our commitment to advancing security and safety through technological innovation," said Mohammed Al Beloushi, Deputy CEO at Urbi. "We are thrilled to engage with global law enforcement agencies and industry partners to explore new opportunities for collaboration and address emerging security challenges."

Visitors to Urbi's booth at the exhibition hall (Stand No: SS2 E69) will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how our solutions can empower organizations to build safer and more resilient communities. Our team will be on hand to demonstrate the capabilities of our technologies and discuss how they can be tailored to meet specific security needs.

-Ends-

For more information about Urbi and our participation in the World Police Summit 2024, please visit https://www.worldpolicesummit.com.