Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) proudly hosted the 4th Symposium on Diabetes Care under the theme “Transforming Diabetes Care for Well-Being: Innovations in Education, Research, and Person-Centered Practice.”

Held in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation, and with the support of the Ministry of Public Health, Primary Health Care Corporation Sidra Medicine, and The View Hospital in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, the symposium brought together national and international healthcare experts to discuss the latest advances, challenges and opportunities in diabetes care and prevention as well as the broader metabolic health agenda.

The symposium was attended by Dr. Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani, Director of Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programs at the Ministry of Public Health; Dr. Rachid Benlamri, Vice President of Academics at the University of Doha for Science and Technology; Dr. Rayana Ahmed Bou Haka, Director of the World Health Organization Office in the State of Qatar; Dr. Dabia Al-Mohanadi, Director of the Qatar Metabolic Institute and Division Chief of Endocrinology at Hamad Medical Corporation; Dr. Abdulla Al Hamaq, Executive Director of Qatar Diabetes Association, Prof. Amanda Adler, Professor of Diabetic Medicine and Health Policy at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom; and Dr. Tassos Kotzias, President of the Doha Chapter of the International Coaching Federation (ICF), and a multitude of researchers, faculty and students and distinguished guests, from multiple organisations across Qatar.

The event featured an extensive scientific program including keynote lectures, expert talks, and interactive panel discussions covering topics such as diabetes remission, innovations in cardiovascular and ASCVD risk management, holistic and person-centered care, and the integration of mental health and behavior change in diabetes management. The program also highlighted structured diabetes education and multidisciplinary approaches to improving metabolic health outcomes. Commenting on the event, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, stated: “At UDST, we take pride in fostering platforms that connect education, research, and healthcare practice to address some of Qatar’s most pressing health priorities. The 4th Symposium on Diabetes Care reflects our shared mission to build capacity among healthcare professionals, support innovation in diabetes education, and contribute to the nation’s collective efforts to reduce the burden of chronic diseases. Through collaboration, applied research, and academic excellence, we aim to empower practitioners to shape a healthier, more resilient future for all.”

Dr. Dabia Al-Mohanadi, Director of the Qatar Metabolic Institute and Division Chief of Endocrinology at Hamad Medical Corporation, stated: “Our shared goal is to deliver care that is innovative, compassionate and truly integrated - centered on the person, not just the condition. As we address diabetes alongside obesity and cardiovascular disease, we recognize that these conditions are deeply interconnected and require coordinated, multidisciplinary solutions. Through collaboration and knowledge exchange, we continue to advance care for the benefit of our patients and our nation.”

The symposium also featured a high-level panel discussion on the National Health Strategy (NHS-3), 2024 - 2030, Action Plan on Obesity, Diabetes and Modifiable Risk Factors for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease emphasizing ongoing efforts to advance childhood obesity prevention and strengthen integrated, multidisciplinary approaches to non-communicable diseases care across Qatar. An accompanying exhibition highlighted the contributions of key healthcare institutions and academic organizations actively engaged in diabetes care, research, and education in Qatar.

The 4th Symposium on Diabetes Care reaffirmed UDST’s commitment to advancing healthcare education and supporting Qatar’s national vision for preventive medicine and sustainable well-being.

