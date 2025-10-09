Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In an increasingly competitive professional landscape, effective communication and purposeful leadership are key determinants of success. To address this need, Toastmasters District 127 is excited to announce "The T Factor," a flagship community program designed to build confidence, clarity, and influence among professionals.

The half-day event will be held at Aquila School in Dubai on October 12, 2025 and it will bring together renowned industry coaches, communicators, and mentors to share expert insights on communication strategy, leadership mindset, and professional presence.

The program will equip 300 attendees with practical techniques to enhance key message delivery, craft an authentic personal brand, structure thought processes, and adopt applicable frameworks for workplace and community settings.

Empowering Growth Through Communication

Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) Sowmyya Shetty, Club Growth Director, District 127, said, "Communication is the foundation of growth and leadership. The T Factor aims to demonstrate how intentional communication and self-awareness can empower individuals to lead effectively and engage meaningfully in their communities and workplaces."

DTM Sujil C.V., District 127 Director, said, "The T Factor represents our initiative to extend the Toastmasters experience to non-members and the wider public, aligning with the UAE's emphasis on human capital development and communication excellence. We invite UAE professionals to join us for an enriching experience that fosters growth, learning, and inspiration."

Curated Sessions for Holistic Growth

The event features an accomplished panel of speakers from diverse fields, including coaching, journalism, leadership consulting, and public communication.

• Samir Geepee, Creator of The Clarity Game™️: “Align, trust, and transform teams : “What made you a Manager, won’t make you a Leader”

• Sona Nambiar, Content Strategist/Founder @Kimiyaa & former Business Editor: “How to grow your Personal Brand as a Thought Leader”

• Sid Vohra, Radio Presenter & Media Personality, Content Director – City 101.6: “Mindful communication”

• Paddy Kennedy, Former Radio Journalist | World-Class Speaker | Voice Coach Extraordinaire: “Before You Speak, You’re Already Speaking"

Mandarr Agshikar, Business Excellence Leader/ Founder @Ajhinkkya FZE| 30 yrs driving international sales & impact: “Impromptu Speaking”

Each session is carefully curated to offer a unique dimension of growth, from narrative building to executive presence.

District 127, which covers the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Jordan and Lebanon, has consistently promoted initiatives that align with national visions for knowledge-based economies and lifelong learning.

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that builds confidence and teaches public speaking skills through a worldwide network of clubs that meet online and in person.

In a supportive community or corporate environment, members prepare and deliver speeches, respond to impromptu questions, and give and receive constructive feedback. It is through this regular practice that members are empowered to meet personal and professional communication goals.

Founded in 1924, the organization is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, with over 265,000 members in more than 13,800 clubs in nearly 150 countries. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit toastmasters.org.

For more information, please contact:

1) District 127 Club Growth Director DTM Sowmyya Shetty

Mobile: +971 56 538 5913 | Email: sowmyyab.shetty@gmail.com

2) District 127 Club Extension Chair DTM Mandarr Agshikar

Mobile: +971 52 876 1543 | Email: mandarragshikar@gmail.com

Limited seats are still available for registration: https://lnkd.in/d4vrTkRx