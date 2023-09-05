Today, Tiqets, the leading online ticketing platform, unveiled the 229 nominees competing to be among seven global winners for its prestigious Remarkable Venue Awards. These awards celebrate excellence in museums, attractions, and experiences across eight vibrant countries, including the UAE, UK, US, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain. Among the prestigious UAE nominees are Louvre Abu Dhabi, Museum of the Future, and Emirates Park Zoo.

This year's awards introduce two new categories: Best Family Experience and Best Activity. The Best Family Experience category will honour exceptional zoos, aquariums, amusement parks, theme parks, and waterparks that cater to families seeking unforgettable moments together. Meanwhile, the Best Activity category will shine a spotlight on outstanding tours & sightseeing, sightseeing cruises, entertainment, culinary experiences, attractions & activities.

Venues also had the opportunity to qualify for the awards with two-application based categories, Best Hidden Gem and Most Innovative Venue.

This year’s application-based UAE nominees are:

Al Wasl Plaza

Alif - Expo City Dubai

Burj Khalifa

Deep Dive Dubai

Sky Views Observatory

Terra - Expo City Dubai

The View at the Palm

Vision - Expo City Dubai

The nomination process involved gathering feedback from more than 1.6 million customer reviews and assessing applications through a distinguished panel of industry experts. The esteemed panel includes Arival CEO Douglas Quinby, Viajes National Geographic Web Director Javier Zori, UKInBound Head of Development & Membership Antony Amos, and Netherlands Breda University Senior Lecturer Frederike van Ouwerkerk.

The winners in all seven categories for all eight participating countries will be announced on September 18th.

The Remarkable Venue Awards for 2023 have unveiled an exceptional lineup of nominees, showcasing the finest venues and experiences within the museum and attraction industry. Garnering overwhelming praise from over a million satisfied Tiqets customers across the globe, these venues have left an indelible mark on their visitors. We take immense pride in collaborating with these extraordinary venues and are eagerly looking forward to honoring their excellence at the highly anticipated 2023 Remarkable Venue Awards ceremony.

Laurens Leurink, Tiqets CEO

Here is a sampling of this year's nominees in the eight markets covered by the Remarkable Venue Awards:

The UAE: Louvre Abu Dhabi (Most Remarkable Venue), Museum of the Future (Best Museum), Emirates Park Zoo (Best Family Experience)

Italy: Castel Sant'Angelo (Most Remarkable Venue), Borghese Gallery (Best Museum), Casa Milan Museum (Best Landmark)

Spain: Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza (Most Remarkable Venue), Fundació Joan Miró (Best Museum), Casa Milà - La Pedrera (Best Landmark)

Portugal: FC Porto Museum (Most Remarkable Venue), Serralves Foundation (Best Museum), Jerónimos Monastery (Best Landmark)

The UK: Windsor Castle (Most Remarkable Venue), Titanic Belfast (Best Museum), Stamford Bridge (Best Landmark)

France: Château de Villandry (Most Remarkable Venue), Fondation Louis Vuitton (Best Museum), Disneyland Paris (Best Family Experience)

The Netherlands: Van Gogh Museum (Most Remarkable Venue), The Mauritshuis Museum (Best Museum), Keukenhof (Best Landmark)

The US: The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) (Most Remarkable Venue), California Academy of Sciences (Best Museum), Aquarium of the Pacific (Best Family Experience)

The full list of nominees for the review-based awards, and a more extensive description of the criteria to qualify for each award, can be found here.

Attend the global awards ceremony on October 18th

After the announcement of the Regional Winners on September 18th, the Global Winners of the 2023 Remarkable Venue Awards will be revealed at the annual awards ceremony hosted at the Tourism Innovation Summit (TIS). The ceremony will include a keynote address by Marc Mekki, a dynamic expert in innovation, digital transformation, and agile leadership known for guiding people to unlock their creativity and strengthen their capacity for innovation.

For more information about attending the event, in person or online, visit: https://www.tiqets.com/venues/remarkable-venue-awards/.

More about the Remarkable Venue Awards

The Tiqets Remarkable Venue Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the best museums, attractions, and experiences in the most-visited countries around the world. The first Remarkable Venue Awards ceremony was hosted in Paris in 2017, and since then, the awards have recognised museums and attractions in France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Portugal, and the United Arab Emirates. This year's event will be hosted at the Tourism Innovation Summit in Seville on October 18, 2023.

The selection of the winning venues in the Best Museum, Best Family Experience, Most Remarkable Venue, Best Activity, and Best Landmark categories is based on 1.6M+ customer reviews of venues on Tiqets.com. The Best Hidden Gem and Most Innovative Venue categories were assessed by a panel of industry judges.

