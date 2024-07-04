Dubai, UAE: The British University in Dubai (BUiD) held its 8th Doctoral Research Conference (BDRC 2024) at its Campus. BDRC 2024 and by extension the wider BUiD community saw the presentation of papers from various fields including Education, Business & Law and Engineering & Computer Science. The 8th BUiD Doctoral Research Conference 2024 focused on providing students with an international forum through which their work can be shared and published. It most certainly brought together a diverse group to present and discuss the latest trends, discoveries, praxis, and interests in these various areas.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdullah Alshamsi, welcomed the participants and stressed the importance of this event as an opportunity to learn from each other and exchange knowledge.

It was no doubt an excellent opportunity for students to get present their research work and enable their work to be visible to the wider regional and international research community. The Conference received submissions from various levels of the university including Undergraduate, Postgraduate (both at the master’s and doctoral level) and as well as BUiD alumni and students from our affiliated universities.

There were an impressive 162 submissions of which 57 qualified to the presentation stage. Based on the outcome of the presentations at the conference the top 25 will be published in a Scopus indexed conferencing proceeding.

The Conference witnessed participation from the University of Manchester where Dr Richard Kirkham, Deputy Director of the Thomas Ashton Institute at the University of Manchester, delivered a keynote speech and students presented their research papers in an online session.

Prof Khalid Al Marri, Dean of Research, said, "We are very proud to organise this conference as The British University in Dubai is the first university to have such a large doctoral research conference in the UAE. Being held for the 8th year, it is a testament to our strength in research and showcasing our students' accomplishment”.

As a research-based university, BUiD is committed to contributing to the UAE's vision of a knowledge-based economy by encouraging the research culture among our students and supporting them in disseminating knowledge gained through their research.

