The pre-summit seminar, Doing Business in the Middle East, will offer in-depth insights on the Middle East’s business landscape

Dubai: Sovereign PRO Partner Group (Sovereign PPG), a company formation and corporate services in the Middle East, is delighted to announce an exclusive seminar - Doing Business in the Middle East - on Sunday, 9 September 2024, at 6.30pm HKT. The private event is a prelude to the Hong Kong Belt & Road Summit, held on 11 and 12 September 2024.

The Doing Business in the Middle East seminar aims to equip attendees with essential insights and strategies for navigating the business landscape in the Middle East, enhancing cross-border business opportunities between Hong Kong/China and the Middle East. It will provide a valuable platform for entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals to gain a deep understanding of business practices, market trends, and regulatory requirements in the Middle Eastern region.

During the seminar, Sovereign PPG will cover critical topics including market dynamics, business setup processes, legal and compliance obligations, and regional business opportunities. Attendees can engage in interactive discussions with the tri-lingual team speaking English, Cantonese and Mandarin and receive expert advice tailored to their specific interests and business goals.

Doing Business in the Middle East seminar key highlights:

Overview of business environment and opportunities in the Middle East

Common business structures and regulatory requirements

Insights into successful market entry and expansion strategies

Q&A session for addressing specific business concerns

This seminar will feature expert speakers from Sovereign Hong Kong and Middle East, renowned for their extensive experience and successful track record in the regions.

Attendees will benefit from their in-depth knowledge and practical guidance to make informed decisions about their business ventures in the Middle East.

Event details: Doing Business in the Middle East

Date: Sunday, 9 September 2024

Time: 6.30pm HKT

Location: Club Lusitano (27/F Salao Nobre De Camoes, 16 Ice House Street, Central, Hong Kong

RSVP: bbeck@sovereigngroup.com (Sovereign PPG Marketing Manager)

About Sovereign PRO Partner Group:

Sovereign PRO Partner Group is the leading company setup, local partnership, and corporate services provider in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, the wider UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2008, its key services include outsourced PRO & Visa support, HR Services and Accountancy & Payroll for LLC companies, foreign branches and rep offices as well as freezone, mainland and offshore companies. PRO Partner Group is on a mission to provide security, transparency, speed, efficiency and local knowledge to international corporations and investors wishing to set up and run their business in the GCC.

