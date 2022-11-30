Sharjah: Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is announcing free entry to its museums in celebration of the UAE’s 51st National Day and Commemoration Day on December 1 and 2nd.

Additionally, SMA will be hosting an array of entertaining and educational activities for members of the public from all age groups.

Activities marking the occasions, that are presented in Arabic and English languages will take place on December 2nd at Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn), Sharjah Maritime Museum and Hisn Khor Fakkan.

The fun-fueled activities comprise traditional games and competitions, food corner, folkloric performances, and a maritime parade.

On December 2nd, the events at Sharjah Maritime Museum will kick off at 2:30pm with a maritime parade followed by a number of activities between 4:30pm and 10:00pm that include workshops, Emirati traditional games and drum band shows.

Moreover, activities that run between 4:30pm and 9:00pm at Hisn Khor Fakkan and between 4:30pm and 8:00pm at Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn) offer visitors henna designs, photo booth, and a taste of UAE heritage.

Marking the occasion comes in line with Sharjah Museums Authority’s strategy to preserve and promote the national cultural heritage and recall the sacrifices of martyrs.

The Authority calls on members of the public to make use of the holiday by visiting its venues that serve as civic centres have been designed to meet the needs of all community members with all abilities and from all age groups.

It reminded them of its most recent exhibitions that highlight the history and heritage of the UAE and the richness of Islamic civilisation.

These include the “Sacred Words, Timeless Calligraphy: Highlights of Exceptional Calligraphy from the Hamid Jafar Qur’an Collection” exhibition at Sharjah Museums of Islamic Civilization which features more than 50 rare examples of Qur’an manuscripts including a painting and a rug spanning 14 centuries of Islamic civilization.

They also include the “Sharjah Air Station: The First Landing 90 years ago” exhibition at Al Mahatta Museum to commemorate the UAE’s ninety years of prosperity and development in the aviation field, and the “Dagger Craftsmanship in the UAE – A Craft of Authenticity and Creativity” exhibition which runs at Sharjah Heritage Museums until May next year with an aim to put a generations-old craft under the spotlight and to showcase some of the magnificent daggers ever made by Emirati hands.

More information about the authority’s events are available on its website www.Sharjahmuseums.ae.

-Ends-