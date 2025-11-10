Three Powerhouse Agencies Unite to Deliver Transformative Leadership Program Aligned with Kingdom's Vision 2030

TBWA\RAAD, Omnicom Media Group MENA, and Impact BBDO today announced the successful launch of the second Omnicom Future CMO Academy at Athar Festival, bringing together 23 of Saudi Arabia's promising marketing professionals from the Kingdom's most trusted and renowned brands for an intensive day of strategic learning, creative innovation, and leadership development.

The expanded program represents Omnicom Group's commitment to nurturing Saudi talent and positioning the Kingdom's marketers to compete on the global stage. This year's Academy featured interactive masterclasses covering strategic planning, AI-enhanced creativity, crisis management, brand building, and agency-client partnerships, delivered by industry veterans alongside CMOs from Saudi Arabia's leading brands.

Reda Raad, Group CEO of TBWA\RAAD, said: "Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of creative transformation in the region, and Vision 2030 represents more than economic growth, it's about unlocking the Kingdom's creative potential. Our Academy is about unleashing the disruptive potential of a region that's ready to embrace bold, authentic ideas like never before."

"This partnership harnesses the power of human wisdom in an increasingly AI-driven world, where knowing how to ask the right questions becomes your competitive advantage", added Elda Choucair, CEO of Omnicom Media Group MENA. "We're teaching the next generation that continuous learning isn't just important, it's essential for survival in an industry that evolves faster than ever. More than a learning experience, the Academy is a shared space for inspiration, mentorship, and networking. Together, we're building the agility, foresight, and curiosity needed to navigate challenges and seize new opportunities."

In a landscape where over two-thirds of Saudi Arabia's population is under 35, the Academy addresses a critical need for future-ready leaders who can balance technological sophistication with human creativity and cultural intelligence.

Dani Richa, Chairman and CEO of Impact BBDO International, said: "Our initiative comes at a pivotal moment when Saudi Arabia's transformation demands we keep pace with unprecedented change, and these young marketers bring perspectives we never had access to before. This program creates a knowledge exchange that elevates everyone involved. When they get better at what they do, we're all able to produce better work together. By investing in talent development, we're building a culture of sustained creative excellence across Saudi Arabia."

The day concluded with a graduation ceremony on the Strategic Stage at Athar Festival, where Omnicom's agency leaders presented certificates to participants, celebrating not just their completion of the program but their commitment to shaping Saudi Arabia's creative economy.

Romy Abdelnour, Program Lead and Head of Communications at TBWA\RAAD, concluded: "The overwhelming response we've witnessed in our participants validates the power of this initiative. In 2026, we're taking the Future CMO Academy to new heights, running more frequent sessions, expanding across different markets in the region, and continuously enhancing our curriculum to reflect the evolving needs of the industry. This isn't just a program; it's a movement to elevate marketing excellence across borders, and we're committed to making it more accessible to emerging leaders wherever they are."

