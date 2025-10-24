Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute proudly announces a partnership with the National Technology Development Program (NTDP) for the FII Ventures Program, ahead of the FII Institute flagship conference in Riyadh, FII9, taking place from October 27-30.

This collaboration aims to accelerate the growth of impact-driven startups by connecting innovators with investors, business leaders, and policymakers worldwide, advancing Saudi Arabia’s vision to become a global hub for technology and innovation.

As a data-driven “do-tank” focused on Impact on Humanity, the FII Institute empowers entrepreneurs through its ACT pillars Activate, Connect, Transform. With NTDP as a key partner, the Ventures Program now offers startups access to capital, mentorship, and global visibility, enhanced by:

MVPLab and NextEra bootcamps for structured growth and acceleration;

Flexible financing and grants for early-stage scaling;

Deep-tech R&D collaboration between academia and industry to advance innovation in AI, robotics, health, and sustainability.

Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of the FII Institute, said: “Our Ventures Program is a proven catalyst for next-generation technologies that transform lives. By joining forces with NTDP, we are creating a full innovation loop — from incubation and de-risking to scaling and global exposure. Together, we are building an inclusive ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs to deliver real-world solutions for humanity.”

From his side, Ibrahim Neyaz, CEO, NTDP, highlighted: “At NTDP, our mission is to transform Saudi Arabia into a global hub for technology and innovation. Partnering with the FII Institute through the Ventures Program enables us to connect Saudi and international startups with the resources, capital, and networks they need to thrive. This collaboration reflects our commitment to de-risking innovation, accelerating deep-tech breakthroughs, and scaling impact-driven ventures that advance national priorities while creating solutions with global reach.”

Through this partnership, NTDP brings a powerful suite of enablers to the FII innovation platform. Its financing instruments, targeted grants, and de-risking mechanisms provide founders with early-stage stability and international growth opportunities. Deep-tech accelerators and academic partnerships ensure startups are built on strong technical and IP foundations. By facilitating global market access and policy alignment, NTDP strengthens Saudi Arabia’s digital economy and supports the integration of local startups into global markets.

This collaboration underscores FII Institute’s role as a global connector of capital and innovation, while positioning Saudi Arabia as a leading destination for venture growth, investment, and technology transfer.

About FII Institute

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors, including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

For more information, please visit: https://fii-institute.org/

For media inquiries, please contact media@fii-institute.org.

About NTDP:

The National Technology Development Program (NTDP) is a flagship initiative of Saudi Arabia, dedicated to accelerating the Kingdom’s digital economy and positioning it as a global hub for emerging technologies. NTDP drives growth by enabling startups and technology companies through strategic funding, international partnerships, policy integration, and talent development.

Through initiatives spanning venture financing, incubation and acceleration, R&D-industry collaborations, and global scaling programs, NTDP empowers local and international entrepreneurs to innovate and expand from Saudi Arabia to the world. Aligned with Vision 2030, NTDP is unlocking opportunities in deep tech including AI, robotics, semiconductors, health, and sustainability; while catalyzing job creation, investment, and GDP growth.

For more information, please visit: https://ntdp.gov.sa