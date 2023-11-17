Dubai, UAE: Energy usage worldwide has seen a significant transformation over the past years in light of the keenness to utilise renewable energy sources to build a more sustainable future. As such, solar energy has increased in importance and set itself apart from other renewable energy sources, as it is a clean energy source that promises innovative solutions that support the energy transition and reduce greenhouse emissions. Communities worldwide are integrating solar energy with other natural solutions to reap their benefits and achieve carbon neutrality.

Emerging solar energy technologies have gone through several developments that enabled them to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the energy sector. Developing new components of the energy industry, such as naturally available absorbers and new contact materials, is part of the innovative and varied elements used in developing the internal structure of solar cells that promise to enhance efficiency. The newly discovered perovskite material is another development in the energy sector. Perovskite has gained popularity as a low-cost, stable, and effective alternative material for producing solar panels, as solar cells made from perovskite materials are better than traditional silicon ones in terms of production cost and efficiency.

Power electronics and grid integration are another update in the energy industry. Technical advances used in the design, modelling, and monitoring of power transformers, as well as grid support functions for distribution system operations, are improving the efficiency and reliability of solar and other renewable energy systems. Smart solar panels maintain their leading position among all innovations in the energy sector. It is expected that the next generation of solar panels will include smart features and technologies that allow for remote control and management, thus improving energy production and enhancing the ability to adapt to a variety of weather conditions.

Investments in research and development in these fields have proven their ability to transform the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region into a global hub for innovation in renewable resources. New methods for testing photovoltaic solar panels will be discovered, which will ensure their efficiency and compatibility with the region’s climate and environment.

In light of the importance of these innovations, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the Middle East and North Africa Solar Conference (MENA SC) from 15 to 18 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The conference brings together prominent global experts, specialists, and researchers to participate in deep discussions on the latest developments, technologies, and scientific research in solar energy.

