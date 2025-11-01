Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar and Qatar University hosted the second edition of the Euronews Academy Bootcamp, focused on digital and mobile journalism, which took place from 28–30 October 2025 at St. Regis Marsa Arabia. The program offered training sessions designed to provide participants with practical skills and insights relevant to modern journalism.

Students from Qatar University’s College of Arts and Sciences, Department of Mass Communication, participated in a series of interactive workshops over the first two days. Sessions covered digital storytelling techniques, mobile reporting and editing, and strategies for using social media platforms to engage audiences. The final day brought together instructors and representatives from Qatar University, Media City Qatar, and Euronews for a dedicated session, allowing participants to consolidate their learning in a collaborative environment.

Tevfik Ergun, Director of Strategy & Excellence at Media City Qatar, said: “At Media City Qatar, we are committed to fostering innovation and collaboration within the media sector. Through our partnership with Qatar University and Euronews, the bootcamp provides opportunities for emerging talent to explore new ideas, gain exposure to industry standards, and contribute to shaping the next generation of media professionals. Initiatives like this support Qatar National Vision 2030 by nurturing a skilled, creative workforce that strengthens the country’s media ecosystem.”

Dr. Fatima Al-Kubaisi, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Qatar University said: “This program with Media City Qatar and Euronews provides our academic community with vital global media expertise. It encourages the critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving essential for building a diversified, knowledge-based economy, aligning with our mission to cultivate individuals who can make a positive impact within society.”

Jane Witherspoon, Managing Editor Middle East, Central Asia and South Caucasus, Euronews said: “Partnering with Media City Qatar and Qatar University enables Euronews to contribute to strengthen journalistic excellence across the region. This bootcamp equips participants with the practical experience, ethical grounding, and global perspectives needed to produce impactful, high-quality journalism that speaks to both local and international audiences.”

Leading the sessions was Amber Bryce, a senior social media journalist at Euronews with extensive experience in digital and mobile journalism. Prior to joining Euronews, she worked with The Times and Twitter, where she developed strategies for integrating social media into newsroom operations and storytelling.

Media City Qatar and Qatar University, which signed an MoU in 2024, have a strong history of collaboration on initiatives that enhance media education and professional skills for students and recent graduates. This year’s bootcamp builds on their previous Euronews Business Media Training, reinforcing their shared commitment to preparing participants for careers in a fast-changing media environment and advancing Qatar’s position as a regional media hub.

ABOUT MEDIA CITY QATAR

Media City Qatar is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar's economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales to join us in Doha.

ABOUT QATAR UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1977 as Qatar's first national higher education institution, Qatar University (QU) comprises 12 colleges offering 96 academic programs at undergraduate and graduate levels. The university houses 18 research centers and maintains over 400 local and international collaborative partnerships. QU harmonizes Arab-Islamic heritage with global perspectives while upholding the highest standards of academic excellence, research innovation, and institutional quality.

Qatar University is committed to advancing education, scientific research, and sustainable development in Qatar through internationally accredited academic programs and strategic partnerships that align with Qatar National Vision 2030. Beyond academics, QU cultivates national identity and social values while delivering comprehensive educational experiences that address evolving workforce requirements.

ABOUT EURONEWS

Since 1993, Euronews has been the leading international news television channel in the European Union, building a unique European identity and a multilingual model across 20 languages — including 13 language editions and 7 branded affiliates.

Unapologetically impartial and independent, Euronews delivers a diversity of viewpoints. With its historical roots and unrivaled expertise, Euronews is trusted by the audience across Europe and beyond.

Euronews offers a broad perspective on European and International news, complemented by original stories and factual programs on business, technology, science, culture, and more — alongside successful digital verticals such as Euronews Travel, Next, Culture, Business, Green, Health, and EU Policy.

Available on television in more than 400 million households across 160 countries, Euronews recorded over 1 billion page views and 32 million monthly users across its digital platforms in 2024.

