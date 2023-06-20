Tashkeel’s largest ever exhibition presents curated works by artists of 30+ nationalities and coincides with the opening of its Alserkal Makerspace, testifying to the growth and innovation arising from creatives who access Tashkeel’s platforms and programmes.

Dubai, UAE – The beginning of the UAE summer is marked each year, with the highly anticipated collection of the artworks curated for the ‘Made in Tashkeel’ exhibition. This year’s exhibition – the largest ever – celebrates the impact of Tashkeel on the UAE sector over 15 years – including work from longtime members, instructors, artists-in-residence, workshop participants and past exhibitors. Tashkeel invites visitors to join in marking this milestone by experiencing the show which opens on Tuesday 20 June at 6pm and runs until 5 September at its gallery in Alserkal Avenue.

Curating an exhibition that accurately captures the spirit of Tashkeel for over 15 years was a notable priority for its Founder and Director, HH Sheikha Lateefa bint Maktoum. The selected works cover a range of mediums: mixed media, printmaking, drawing, painting, sculpture, jewellery, photography and graphic design. The wide range of artists represent Tashkeel’s continuous commitment to nurturing the skills and knowledge, beginning with national talent, residents of the UAE and further extending its resources to international creators. Over 25 Emirati artists are featured in this year’s showcase including: Maktoum Marwan Al Maktoum, Wafa Hasher bint Maktoum, Salama Al Falacy, Mubarak Al Rashidi, Rashid Al Mulla, Ali Al Ali, Sulafa Al Sayyah, Hamda Al Falasi, Faisal Al Rais, Maitha Bughanoum, Ola Allouz, Khalid Al Ali, Hamad Alshamsi, Mouza Al Mansoori, Amal Al Remeithi, Abdulla Lutfi, Rasha Saffarini, Ola Aburrob, Camelia Moheibi, Shamma Buhazza, Hanadi Badow.

Fellow UAE-based artists in the exhibition hail from the following nations: UK, Spain, Germany, India, Iraq, Jordan, Iran, Japan, Palestine, Mexico, Egypt, USA, Syria, Pakistan, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, Lebanon, Oman, Chile, Singapore, Bahrain, Yemen, France, Russia, China, Turkey, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Belgium, South Africa, Zambia.

“As a recognised hub for art and design in the region, Tashkeel’s main goal is to provide facilities, spaces and programmes that enable our members and the wider practitioner community to explore vast creative opportunities and deliver their best work,” says Lisa Ball-Lechgar, Tashkeel’s Deputy Director.

“The opportunities and resources we provide are also to keep artistic expression accessible for persons of all ages and abilities.” Continues, Ball-Lechgar. This year’s exhibition will display new works by artists of determination, Abdulla Lutfi – Emirati and longtime member of Tashkeel – and Victor Sitali, a Zambian-born artist, based in Tashkeel Al Fahidi studios. Also, this year Lavanya Chadpukar (12 years) and Morvarid Mohammed (15 years) will be the youngest artists with work featured in the exhibition, reflecting Tashkeel’s annual youth programme of workshops and seasonal camps.

Coinciding with its opening on 20 June, guests will also be invited to tour the Tashkeel Makerspace in Unit 89 of Alserkal Avenue, which opens its doors for the first time. This new facility offers a wide range of services to members and non-members including printing and cutting services and access to a communal fine art studio as well as specialist equipment for making artworks, prototyping designs and material experimentation.

‘Made in Tashkeel’ 2023, will be open to the public from Wednesday 21 June until 5 September 2023 in Unit 58, Tashkeel Gallery, Alserkal Avenue. Artist-led Guided Tours will be from 11am-12pm & 12-1pm on Sundays July 2, July 16, August 13.

About Tashkeel

Tashkeel is an incubator of visual art & design and a commercial consultancy rooted in the United Arab Emirates. Established in Dubai in 2008 by Sheikha Lateefa bint Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Tashkeel's facilities enable production, experimentation and discourse. Its annual programme of training, residencies, workshops, talks, exhibitions, international collaborations and publications aims to further practitioner development, public engagement and lifelong learning. And its commercial services seek to embed UAE-made art and design in the very fabric of society and the economy. By nurturing the growth of contemporary art and design, Tashkeel seeks to empower the country's ever growing creative and cultural industries.

Tashkeel’s commercial services include Consultancy, ranging from advisory, sales, design and production services and special projects for a wide range of clients; Training, the development and delivery of art-based learning for the education, cultural, public and private sectors; Membership, providing comprehensive access for the creative community to facilities and studios to research, experiment, make and collaborate; and Printing & Cutting Services of laser-cutting, fine art/photography & risograph printing; and Retail, selling UAE-made art and design products instore and online as well as across a nationwide network of partners.

Tashkeel’s incubator initiatives include: Tanween, which takes a cohort of UAE-based designers through a one-year skills development programme, taking a product inspired by the UAE from concept to completion; Critical Practice, which invites visual artists to embark on a one-year skills development programme of studio practice, mentorship and training, culminating in a major solo presentation; Residencies at Tashkeel or abroad, ranging in duration and often in partnership with international partners; Make Works UAE, an online platform connecting creatives and fabricators to enable designers and artists accurate and efficient access to the UAE manufacturing sector; Exhibitions & Fairs to highlight innovation and excellence, growing audience for art & design in the UAE.

