Dubai: LiveWell with Nakheel is holding a discussion on ‘No Pain, All Gain’ on 26 August at The Coterie restaurant in Ibn Battuta Mall. The event will explore the topic of pain and how it can impact everyday life.

The event will begin with an exercise class to learn about correct posture while exercising, led by Coach MJ, followed by breakfast. Osteopath Yousef Yousef and Irina Sharma, Integrative Lifestyle Coach and LiveWell with Nakheel Co-curator will engage in a conversation on pain, its management and its overall impact. Yousef will also explain osteopathy and its use as a treatment approach, to restore pain free movement to the muscles and joints of the body.

Francis Giani, Chief Community Officer at Nakheel, said: “Having recently celebrated the one-year anniversary for LiveWell with Nakheel, our commitment towards the happiness and wellbeing of our communities remains unwavering. This curated programme for LiveWell with Nakheel shines a light on important health and wellbeing topics, and also fosters dialogue within the community, which can contribute towards increased awareness and lifestyle changes that can help create happier communities.”

Irina Sharma, Integrative Lifestyle Coach and LiveWell with Nakheel Co-curator said: “Since its inception over a year ago, LiveWell with Nakheel has developed into a significant forum where people from different communities can come together to interact and debate on significant issues pertaining to their health and wellness. We have encouraged people to share their stories so that our specialists can provide them with relevant information and informed perspectives to help them in their goal of leading healthy lives.”

Join us on Saturday, 26 August at The Coterie in Ibn Battuta Mall. Timings: 9 am to 12 pm.

The event is free; pre-registration is required. Children above 10 years are welcome, under the supervision of adults.

To register and for more information, visit https://livewell.nakheelcommunities.com/ and follow @nakheelcommunities on social media to stay updated on the event.

