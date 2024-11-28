Manama, Bahrain – The highly anticipated Cityscape Bahrain 2024 conference, held under the theme ‘Innovate, Elevate & Thrive – Liveability at the Heart of Bahrain’s Vision,’ concluded with resounding success, bringing together over 400 attendees and more than 25 local, regional, and international experts to discuss Bahrain's future in real estate development and urban living.

The conference opened with a warm welcome from Alexander Heuff, Exhibition Director, Cityscape Bahrain, who set the tone for an engaging day of insightful discussions and valuable networking. Attendees were then honored by the presence of H.E. Eng. Essam Bin Abdullah Khalaf, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Bahrain, who delivered a keynote address emphasizing the transformative potential of liveability in reshaping Bahrain's real estate sector. H.E. Khalaf underscored the importance of creating vibrant, sustainable communities that meet the evolving needs of residents and investors.

The event's program featured a series of thought-provoking sessions on the integration of liveability with sustainable urban growth, real estate development, and technological innovation. A standout moment was the international keynote address by Sandra Baer, CEO of Personal Cities, who captivated the audience with her vision for future global cities and the crucial role of liveability in driving sustainable urbanization. She also praised Bahrain for showcasing qualities of liveability such as a high level of public safety, high quality healthcare and respect for history, tradition and culture

The panel discussions, which featured experts such as H.E. Basim Bin Yacob Al Hamar, President of the Survey and Land Registration Bureau, Bahrain, and Eng. Mariam Ali Alamer, Director of Urban Studies and Policies at the Urban Planning and Development Authority, Bahrain, delved into the intersection of Bahrain's Vision 2030, liveability, and the nation's real estate landscape. Key topics included the importance of infrastructure, technology, and sustainable development in shaping the country's future as a leading destination for global investors and residents.

One of the most anticipated moments of the day was the announcement of the winners of the 3rd edition of the RERA Real Estate Innovation Competition. The competition highlighted innovative approaches being adopted by developers to enhance liveability through smart design, sustainability, and community-focused development. The winners; Maryam Waleed AlNoaimi from Urban Heritage Investment Platform in first place,

Hussain Yousif Al Bouri from Aqarinvest in second place, and Bader Abdullah Ali from Amlakey in third place, were recognized for their groundbreaking contributions to Bahrain’s real estate landscape.

The conference also focused on the role of real estate developers in enhancing liveability through renewable energy integration, smart technologies, and urban planning, with insights from industry leaders like Eng. Ahmed Alammadi, CEO of Diyar Al Muharraq, and Amin Al Arrayed, CEO of Naseej.

As the conference drew to a close, attendees were encouraged to continue the conversation and collaboration on building a sustainable, livable future for Bahrain. The event's success highlighted the ongoing commitment of Bahrain’s leadership, regulatory bodies, and the real estate sector to achieve the ambitious goals set out in Bahrain Vision 2030.