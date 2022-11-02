Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is participating in the Housing Finance Exhibition at City Centre Bahrain, which was recently launched and shall continue until Wednesday next week, under the patronage of His Excellency Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, and jointly organised by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning and Eskan Bank.

At its stand in the exhibition, KHCB provides an exceptional offer to citizens who meet the conditions of the new housing finance programs launched by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning last August.

The offer includes financing up to 120% of the property’s value including the cost of air conditioning units, with a repayment period of up to 30 years without down payment, and zero administrative and evaluation fees. The Bank will also cover the costs of a private notary for the purpose of completing transactions quickly and easily in addition to free fire insurance, as per the terms and conditions applied by the Bank.

On this occasion, Mr. Abdulnasser Ahmed Al Rayes, Head of Retail Banking, stated “This exceptional offer from KHCB comes in support of the efforts made by the Respected Government to provide citizens with the necessary facilitation to obtain their housing units. The Bank is keen to participate in this exhibition by providing a unique financing offer covering all projects that meet the conditions of the new housing finance programs, to enable citizens to freely select the location and specifications of the housing unit that meet their needs. We have also ensured to cover the expense of the housing units’ air conditioning, as this expense forms a financial burden for many citizens due to its high prices. In this regard, KHCB will coordinate with air conditioner suppliers as part of this offer to provide special prices to its beneficiaries.”

Mr. Al Rayes concluded saying: “I would like to call on all citizens who meet the criteria for the new housing finance programs to visit our booth at City Centre Bahrain, where our staff are stationed and fully prepared to answer all your enquiries, receive your finance requests, and promptly complete transactions on the condition that all required documents are provided to obtain the necessary approvals from the relevant government authorities.”

KHCB is a leading Islamic bank that strives to achieve clients' aspirations through an Islamic banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

