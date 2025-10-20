Intersec 2026 is set to deliver its largest edition yet, with the show floor expanding by 11,859sqm to accommodate a record-breaking lineup of over 1,400 exhibitors from more than 60 countries across five key product sectors

The 27th edition will run from 12–14 January 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and backed by strategic support from The General Command of Dubai Civil Defense (DCD) and SIRA

Dubai, UAE: Messe Frankfurt Middle East has officially unveiled the first details of the 27th edition of Intersec, which will take place from 12–14 January 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), with an expanded show floor to address record demand from the global security, safety and fire protection industries.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Intersec is expected to welcome record numbers, with over 1,400 exhibitors from more than 60 countries and over 50,000 trade visitors. To address this increased global demand, floor space will be expanded by nearly 12,000 square metres, representing a 13% growth through the addition of two halls, and will now span 67,000 square metres of gross exhibition space.

The forthcoming edition is set to deliver an enriched programme and expanded features, with a remit to advance emergency response capabilities and secure digital and physical infrastructure. The event will welcome global leaders showcasing the latest innovative technologies and frontline solutions, aligned with the UAE’s vision for a secure and sustainable future, which has seen the country ranked safest in the world in 2025 by global aggregator, Numbeo.

Dishan Isaac, Show Director of Intersec at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Intersec continues to set the benchmark for advancing global dialogue and partnerships in security, safety and fire protection. The growth of the 2026 edition underscores the event’s role as a critical platform where industry leaders, innovators and government stakeholders converge to shape the future of emergency response and infrastructure protection. This expansion not only reflects the increased demand for cutting-edge solutions but also reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for security innovation and collaboration.”

The show will feature five redefined product sectors, including Homeland Security & Policing, Cybersecurity, Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, and Health & Safety, reflecting the complexity and interconnectedness of today’s safety and security landscape.

Across all five sectors, visitors can expect immersive showcases, pioneering product launches, high-level technical content, and business-critical networking opportunities. Key returning exhibitors include Hikvision, Hanwha, Transguard, Genetec, Gunnebo, Salto, and TP-Link, along with showcases from international pavilions from the UK, Germany, Singapore, Italy, France, and Sweden, among others.

Intersec 2026 will also present a dynamic conference programme, addressing the pressing issues of the global security, safety, and fire protection community.

As part of the International Security Leaders Summit, Fire and Rescue Conference, Health & Safety Conference, Access Control Theatre, and the SIRA Forum, global and regional experts will come together to explore transformative topics, ranging from AI in policing and predictive analytics in emergency response to workforce protection in high-risk environments and smart infrastructure security.

In line with a raft of national objectives and targets, including the ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative, which aims to train and raise awareness among one billion people worldwide on safety and fire hazard prevention, the Passive Fire Day, hosted by the Association for Specialist Fire Protection (ASFP), will spotlight the advancements being made in this area.

Eng. Khalid Al Khatib, Chief Executive Officer, NAFFCO, said: “As a global leader in fire safety solutions and a trusted strategic partner of Intersec, NAFFCO values the event as a driving force for innovation, visibility, and industry-wide engagement. Intersec stands out as a global premier event where we unveiled next-generation technologies, connected with decision-makers, and contributed to transforming the future of fire protection.”

The event continues to enjoy the support of leading UAE government bodies, including The General Command of Dubai Civil Defense, the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), Dubai Municipality, the Cyber Security Council, and the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC).

