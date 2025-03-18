Accelerating Growth and Opportunity for the UAE’s Indian Business Community

Focused on Networking, Advocacy, Mentorship, and Visibility for Women and Youth Entrepreneurs

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A recent Mastercard study found that entrepreneurship is nearly equally embraced by both genders in the UAE, with 49 percent of women and 47 percent of men surveyed identifying as entrepreneurs, highlighting the country’s dynamic business environment.

Taking these pertinent statistics into account, the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) has introduced a groundbreaking new membership category designed to empower women and young professionals.

This newly launched Affiliate Tier, priced at just AED 500, aims to provide a powerful platform for women of all ages and individuals under the age of 45, offering them essential resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to thrive in the UAE’s dynamic business environment.

The new membership category is part of IBPC’s ongoing commitment to creating a more inclusive business community, focusing on diversifying leadership across sectors. By offering affordable membership, IBPC aims to elevate emerging voices in business, helping youth and women entrepreneurs gain access to invaluable opportunities for growth. As businesses led by women and youth continue to drive innovation and economic expansion in the UAE, the Affiliate Tier stands as a critical tool for supporting this wave of transformation.

“The Affiliate Tier is a significant step in creating a more inclusive and dynamic business landscape. It represents IBPC’s commitment to ensuring that all entrepreneurs—especially women and youth—have the support, tools, and networks needed to excel,” said Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of IBPC. “We are excited to see how this initiative will empower the next generation of leaders and contribute to the continued growth and success of our community. Women and youth bring fresh perspectives, creativity, and resilience that will drive innovation and inspire lasting change within the IBPC cadre. Additionally, with the removal of size-based distinctions for corporate members in favour of a benefits-based approach, we are ensuring greater flexibility and value for our members. Existing memberships will automatically be mapped to new tiers for a seamless transition, minimizing financial impact while keeping membership fees competitive. Our commitment to good governance remains steadfast, and we will continue to deliver sustained value through meaningful connections, opportunities, and insights.”

In addition to this new, affordable membership offering, IBPC has also introduced a more streamlined and inclusive approach to its broader membership categories. These tiers have been thoughtfully designed to meet the varied needs of professionals at different stages of their business journeys, ensuring they have the right resources, networks, and opportunities to thrive.

The Silver membership provides essential benefits such as voting rights, access to events, and focus group membership. The Gold membership offers additional advantages, including exclusive event access, company spotlight features, and membership in advocacy platforms. For those looking for even more tailored support, the Platinum membership includes dedicated event curation, speaker opportunities, and personalized advocacy interventions.

At the pinnacle of this membership structure is the Diamond tier, an exclusive, lifetime membership that offers mentorships, access to premium business opportunities, and the ability to leverage IBPC’s extensive network in the UAE. This tier ensures that members receive unmatched support and visibility in the region’s competitive business landscape.

“Together, these initiatives reflect IBPC’s unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive, diverse, and dynamic business community in the UAE. By empowering women, youth, and professionals from all backgrounds, IBPC continues to drive the growth and success of its members, creating opportunities for the next generation of leaders to shine,” added the Chairman.

This membership restructuring announcement was made at a special Women’s Day event, where Vice Chairman of the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, Mrs. Bubbles Kaur Khandari, was felicitated. Panellists included Dr. Nahla Abdul Razzaq Kazim, founder and CEO of Kazim’s Fertility Barza, educator and entrepreneur Ms. Chetna Buxani Shastri, CEO of E-movers Siddhi Joshi, with the moderator being CEO of Evolvitude, Ms. Neetu Chandra. The event was MC'd by branding and strategic communications consultant Stuti Sinha, with the opening address given by Member Ms. Jaya Mahalingam, Director at Ideal Capital Management Consultants, Dubai and the vote of thanks presented by Ms. Gomathi Seetharaman, health and wellness champion & Founder, Arogya Yatra.

Haya Mashhood, philanthropy consultant, unveiled the new membership categories sharing pertinent details.