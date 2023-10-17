More than 90 participants attended the session from various Islamic Banks, SECP, Shariah Scholars, Faculty members of IBA, Takaful Industry, Modaraba Association and Mutual Fund sector.



The opening remarks of the session were given by Director IBA CEIF, Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui.



Mr. Tariq Naseem, Head Islamic Finance – SECP gave a presentation on Guidelines for offering Islamic Financial Services, 2023.



The first panel talk was moderated by Dr. Irum Saba, Chair Committee – SECP.



Mr. Karim Hatim, CEO Awwal & Prudential Modaraba, Mr. Raheel Qamar, CEO Orix Modaraba, Ms. Mashmooma Zehra, CEO MUFAP and Mr. Nasar Qureshi CEO 5th Pillar Takaful elaborated upon the Growth Opportunities in Mutual funds, Takaful and NBFC sectors.



The second panel talk was moderated by Mr. Farhan ul Haq Usmani, EVP & Head Shariah Audit – Meezan Bank.



Mr. Tariq Naseem, HOD IFD-SECP, Mr. Ahmad Khan, CEO ZEAL Group, Mr. Faraz Bandukda, CEO Al-Hilal Shariah Advisory and Mr. Ejaz CEO Dolmen REITS shed light on the Growth opportunities in Islamic FinTech and REITs.



The concluding remarks of the session were given by Director IBA CEIF, Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui.

-Ends-