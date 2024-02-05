Fragrance World Perfumes, a leading fragrance manufacturer and exporter from UAE, is delighted to announce its participation in Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, scheduled to take place from February 11 to February 13, 2024, at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event will showcase Fragrance World, French Avenue, Athoor Al Alam and Maison Des Parfums under the umbrella of Fragrance World Perfumes offering visitors a unique fragrance journey.

Founded in 1988 by visionary entrepreneur Mr. Poland Moosa Haji, Fragrance World has grown into a global powerhouse, captivating fragrance enthusiasts in over 125+ countries across six continents. With a commitment to quality, innovation and accessibility, Fragrance World has become synonymous with excellence in the fragrance industry.

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024 marks a significant milestone for Fragrance World as it makes its entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia market. To mark this achievement the design of the stand has been conceptualized and intricately designed to pay homage to the kingdom's futuristic architecture and its remarkable achievements in shaping the future.

Drawing inspiration from the kingdom's futuristic achievements, the Stand (in Hall 1) at Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024 will showcase marvels such as THE LINE and Neom, representing the essence of KSA's visionary landscape. Fragrance World's stand for Maison Des Parfums is meticulously crafted to evoke a sense of pride and awe, aligning seamlessly with the spirit of KSA's future-oriented vision.

"We are honoured to bring Fragrance World to the dynamic market of Saudi Arabia. Our booth at Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is not just a display of fragrances; it is an immersive experience that combines our commitment to excellence with the visionary landscape of KSA and we are thrilled to contribute to this narrative," states Mr. Poland Moosa Haji, the founder of Fragrance World.

By seamlessly merging the narrative of KSA's future with Fragrance World's signature fragrances, the booth will create an immersive experience that resonates with the architectural marvels and forward-thinking ethos of the kingdom.

Visit Fragrance World's booth at Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024 to embark on an extraordinary journey through the world of fine fragrances and the architectural wonder of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For more information, visit - https://fragranceworld.ae/