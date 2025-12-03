Abu Dhabi, UAE - Fifteen Abu Dhabi Grand Prix partners gathered on the Yas Marina Circuit start/finish line ahead of the race weekend, set for December 4 to 7. The moment recognised the organisations that play a central role in shaping the weekend’s sport, entertainment and fan experience.

as the 2025 Formula One World Drivers’ Championship will be decided under the lights at Yas Marina Circuit, with a three-way title battle set for a thrilling conclusion in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said, “Over the years, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has become a platform to showcase Abu Dhabi’s brands on the global stage. In turn the partners helped grow the race into the sport and entertainment powerhouse it is today. Together, we're committed to making 2025 our most successful Grand Prix yet.”

Etihad Airways leads the partner line-up as Official Title Partner, continuing a longstanding commitment that has supported the event since 2009. They are joined by ADNOC, Aldar, e&, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and XRG as Official Founding Partners. Experience Abu Dhabi continues in its role as the Official Destination Partner.

The wider partner ecosystem includes Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Aviation and Aerospace, ADCB, ADGM, Arena, Lunate, Bridge, and Mubadala Capital as Official Event Supporters, each contributing to the experience across the weekend.

For event details visit www.abudhabigp.com or the Abu Dhabi GP app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Meanwhile, the 2025 Fact Sheet and press kit are available here.

ABOUT THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

Ever-present on the Formula 1 calendar since its debut at Yas Marina Circuit on 30th October 2009, the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX - which has been the season finale since 2014 - is widely recognized for its unique day-night format.

The pinnacle of high-speed racing and engineering, Formula 1® is not the only motorsport thrills fans can witness at the #AbuDhabiGP. The weekend will feature a series of support races, including the closely-fought FIA Formula 2 World Championship race, and the Formula 4 Middle East Championship – all concluding their incredible season at the region’s home of motorsport.

The Yasalam presented by e& entertainment offerings include After-Race Concerts, Official After-Parties, and much more - offering four nights of world-class music entertainment, with international megastars preparing to wrap up each day of the race weekend at Etihad Park.

Welcoming a record-breaking 192,000 attendees to the UAE’s capital in 2024 across race weekend, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is far more than a race - offering unparalleled experiences both on and off track in a single ticket. From cultural and artistic hotspots in Yas Island to the coveted After-Race Concerts, the Yas All In season offers all ticket holders the opportunity to explore Yas Island with complimentary race week access to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Seaworld Abu Dhabi, WarnerBros. Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan.

This year’s event will be the 17th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, taking place from Thursday, 4th December to Sunday, 7th December.

Media contact: adgp-pr@wearetheromans.com