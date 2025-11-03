Eleven fixed clinics, alongside Mini and Mobile clinics, offered free screenings across 80 locations nationwide

The second Aljada community event delivered 1,135 free early detection screenings and attracted over 8,500 visitors

Backed by sponsorships and partnerships with more than 20 public and private sector institutions

Unified community efforts by welcoming 111 volunteers throughout the campaign

Sharjah: The Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) has concluded its 2025 Pink October campaign, achieving its highest level of public and institutional engagement to date. Led by its flagship initiative, the Pink Caravan delivered 19,527 free breast cancer screenings nationwide through fixed and mobile clinics, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to early detection and community health.

Alongside medical screenings, the campaign, themed “A Community Through Her,” delivered a nationwide programme of educational and community engagement activities. These included Corporate Wellness Days, in-person and online awareness sessions, and workshops on breast self-examination. Informational materials were shared across all events, reinforcing the critical role of early detection in improving treatment success and survival rates.

Investing in a safer and more sustainable future

Commenting on the month-long campaign, Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, said, “Under the patronage and directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Founder and Royal Patron of FOCP, we have achieved significant milestones that strengthen Sharjah’s role as a model of humanitarian and community initiatives. These efforts align with the UAE’s national vision to reduce cancer prevalence, in line with the goals of We the UAE 2031, which focuses on developing a modern, integrated healthcare system that enhances quality of life and ensures excellence in specialised care.”

She added: “FOCP remains committed to raising awareness and expanding access to breast cancer screening across the community, as timely detection leads to better treatment outcomes and improved quality of life. This reinforces our belief that investing in public health is key to a more sustainable and responsible future.”

Nationwide deployment of clinics to expand access

Throughout October, the Pink Caravan deployed 11 fixed clinics and a fleet of Mobile and Mini mobile units across more than 80 locations across the UAE. Fixed clinics were based in high-footfall public venues, including Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Khorfakkan Hospital, Mushrif Mall in Abu Dhabi, Mall of Al Ain, Mirdif City Centre and City Walk in Dubai, Umm Al Quwain Mall, RAK Mall, Lulu Mall in Fujairah and two Nesto Hypermarket branches in Ajman.

Mobile units were equipped with 3D mammography technology, while mini mobile clinics provided clinical breast examinations. These services were also delivered on-site at workplaces through Corporate Wellness Days, offering screenings for employees aged 20 and above.

Aljada event draws 8,500 visitors and delivers 1,135 screenings

From October 10 to 12, the Pink Caravan held its second community event at Aljada in Sharjah, attracting over 8,500 visitors and providing 1,135 free breast cancer screenings. Under the theme “A Community Through Her,” the three-day event featured awareness workshops, creative activities, roaming performances and family-focused programming. The Manbat Market added to the experience, with parts of the proceeds supporting FOCP and Pink Caravan initiatives.

Community engagement through public events

The Pink Caravan also took part in the Battle Cancer fitness challenge at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, where its Mobile clinic provided on-site breast cancer screenings. Proceeds supported the FOCP x Battle Cancer 2025 campaign via the YallaGive platform.

20+ institutions boost screening access and public awareness

More than 20 public and private organisations supported the 2025 Pink October campaign. Crescent Petroleum served as the platinum sponsor, Arada provided the venue for the Aljada event, and Ellington Properties joined as the gold sponsor. Arabian Automobiles and SHIFT Car Rental offered transport and logistical support. Bronze sponsors included Sharjah National Oil Corporation, Zulal, Al Marwan Group and Sharjah Media City (Shams).

Additional partners included Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, affiliated with the Sharjah Family and Community Council, as well as Siella Beauty, SANED, and the Sharjah Volunteering Centre.

The campaign’s healthcare partners ensured adherence to international medical standards, including Advanced Care Oncology Centre, Emirates Hospital Group, Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, and University Hospital Sharjah.

Volunteers and survivors drive campaign success

Volunteers played a critical role in the campaign, including survivors, influencers, healthcare professionals, and students. FOCP reaffirmed that fighting cancer is a collective responsibility that requires unity across all sectors of society.



The campaign welcomed 111 individuals, including 22 doctors, 12 nurses, 28 members of the administrative and organising team, two mammogram imaging specialists, and 47 volunteers.

Pink Shop supports patients year-round

Throughout the year, the Pink Caravan’s online Pink Shop offered campaign-branded merchandise, with all proceeds directed towards supporting cancer patients and their families.