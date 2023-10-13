Dubai, UAE: As the ultimate destination to indulge in leading fashion and lifestyle brands at exceptional prices, The Outlet Village is getting into the Autumn and Winter season with runway shows and fashion-inspired workshops for shoppers. With a spotlight on fashion and styling experiences, the curated selection of activities will run every weekend from 13 October until 26 November.

Runway ready

A series of dazzling fashion shows are set to take over The Outlet Village every Saturday at 6:15pm. Prepare to revel in tasteful designs and stylish seasonal collections paraded by brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Ted Baker, Armani Outlet and more.

Take inspiration from stage to store, as all the presenting brands have outposts in The Outlet Village’s scenic retail enclave. Snap up unbeatable deals and added discounts to revamp your wardrobe as the seasons transition.

Fashion workshops

From upcycling worn items to revitalising new ones, discover how to up your fashion and style game while being mindful of the environment. Workshops run on weekends from 4-9pm (refer to schedule).

Elevate Your Old Clothes

When : 14 October, 15 October, 20 October, 22 October, 28 October, 29 October, 4 November, 5 November, 11 November, 12 November, 17 November, 19 November, 25 November, 26 November

Do you have outfits in your wardrobe that you don’t know what to do with? Bring them to The Outlet Village, where you can cut, paint, paste and creatively repurpose them. It’s perfect for any items that are too old to donate or too precious to part with. Photography Session

Learn how to strike model-worthy poses and the secrets to creating captivating photographs. Understand the intricate techniques to transform your presence in front of the camera with the right body language for stunning shots. Participants will also receive a high-quality digital photograph of themselves to take home. When: 15 October, 29 October, 5 November, 12 November, 19 November, 24 November, 26 November

15 October, 29 October, 5 November, 12 November, 19 November, 24 November, 26 November Jewellery Making

When : 13 October, 27 October, 3 November, 10 November

A skilled jewellery maker will host hands-on workshops to impart their wisdom to creative minds and accessorising enthusiasts. Create original statement jewellery to match your winter wear vibes using colourful beads, stones, and eye-catching materials. Fragrance Making

When : 13 October, 14 October, 20 October, 21 October, 27 October, 28 October, 3 November, 4 November, 10 November, 11 November, 17 November, 18 November, 24 November, 25 November

Coco Chanel once described perfume as “the invisible, unforgettable, fashionable accessory that announces your arrival and prolongs your departure.” At this guided session, you can discover the world of perfumery and how to pick up delicate notes to blend an aroma that is all yours. Make-up Workshop

When : 22 October, 18 November

A professional makeup artist will be sharing trade secrets on how you can shake up your make-up game. Learn about the latest tips, tricks and trends. Skin and Hair Workshop

When: 21 October

The Outlet Village offers renowned labels at value prices and the hottest deals on iconic fashion, lifestyle and sports brands, the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss, Carolina Herrera, Nike, Adidas and Lacoste. Don’t miss out on all the exciting offers, discounts and entertainment at the chic shopping destination this autumn and winter.

