Dubai, UAE: In celebration of the 52nd UAE National Day, ENOC Group joined the nationwide celebrations with a range of traditional and fun-filled activities held at its head office in Dubai. This year, marking 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, the Group celebrations also included traditional performances, family-friendly bazaars supporting small businesses, and local art inspired by the marine life of the UAE.

Senior management including His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC and employees took part in a variety of activities to honour the country’s rich history and progress.

Extending the celebrations to the public, the Group is offering the first 52 Tasjeel customers across the UAE free vehicle registration tests on 29 November; while AutoPro is providing motorists with up to 52% discount on select services, from 1 to 4 December. Ten lucky customers will win 1 million points each through ENOC’s YES rewards app from 30 November until 10 December when they spend at ZOOM, AutoPro or fuel through ENOC service stations and ENOC Link.

