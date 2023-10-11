Sharjah: The ongoing Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will continue its vibrant activities through October 14. The exhibition is welcoming a high turnout of visitors and perfume, oud, and musk enthusiasts to its Arabian and international exhibit halls, where the latest fragrance innovations and rarest global ouds are being showcased.

Five hundred local and international brands are participating in the exhibition, drawing in patrons by displaying products and fragrance blends unveiled for the first time ever during the event, which is welcoming regional industry experts and specialists.

Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Expo Centre Sharjah, said the participating brands are eager to highlight a wide assortment of exclusive offerings and new products being offered for the first time at the event. He commended the distinctiveness of the Emirati and regional perfume and oud industries, which has led to higher-than-expected sales for many participating pavilions and ensured premium profits for young entrepreneurs, while offering added value for numerous local, Arab, and international brands participating in the event.

Exhibitors noted that the exhibition has served as an important occasion for unveiling perfume products and oud and musk mixes for the first time to a broad spectrum of visitors. Nusair Al Sheyyab, director of the Atyab Al-Sheekh pavilion, said a wide array of visitors have been drawn to the exhibition by the extensive selection of innovative perfumes, garnering greater value for brands and providing revenue to boost expected annual sales.

For his part, Sami Aal Taleb, a Saudi fragrance blend expert, said the exhibition offers visitors a glimpse at advanced, modern Gulf products revealing the innovation of exhibitors, and a vision of the level of quality such products should offer customers, all for appropriate and exclusive prices. He also noted the presence of key regional brand names bringing elegant and attractive products to the show.

The Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition will continue opening its doors to perfume lovers, merchants, and buyers daily from 2pm to 10:30pm, on Friday from 3pm to 10:30pm, and on the final day, Saturday, from 12pm to 10:30pm.

