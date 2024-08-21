Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group entity CARCAL, a regional leader in the design and production of high-performance firearms, will be making their 17th appearance at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX).

As the Weaponry Sponsor for the 21st edition of the annual event, CARACAL will exhibit their full line of commercial pistols and rifles, in addition to small-calibre ammunition from EDGE entity LAHAB LIGHT AMMUNITION, the UAE’s sole ammunition producer. A variety of high-end hunting rifles will also be on show from Merkel, a German subsidiary of CARACAL with over 100 years of experience in producing perfectly balanced, luxury hunting rifles.

Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of CARACAL, said: “Every year, we aim to embrace the spirit of the UAE’s collective heritage and culturally significant history, while showcasing the latest solutions in small arms technology. For the professional shooter, we are returning to the event with a full display of our UAE-made firearms. For the hunting community, we will have world-renowned hunting rifles on show. ADIHEX offers us an ideal opportunity to grow our affinity with multiple communities in the region, as we display pistols and rifles that are at the nexus of precision, advanced technology, and tradition.”

In celebration of the UAE’s heritage, three Merkel Helix Deluxe VIP hunting rifles will each feature distinct hand-engraved motifs and arabesque designs on the rifle action, pistol grip cap, and charging lever. At the centre of CARACAL’s display will be the “Spirit of the Emirates” pistol, featuring a gold-inlayed falcon on the slide, and the “Liwa” pistol, featuring a gold-inlayed Arabic poem on the slide, and cultural landmarks plated in yellow gold, rose gold, and platinum on the grip.

Hunting rifles on display from Merkel will include the Helix Speedster, Helix Black, Helix Noblesse, the K5 single-shot rifle, the Jaeger bolt-action rifle, Anschütz hunting rifles, and acclaimed over-and-under-barrelled rifles. Various versions of Liwa Arms’ Chayeh Z20 will also be on display, in addition to the new Chayeh Z22 “Saktoon”, and CARACAL’s 2011 pistol in a range of configurations.

Attendees of ADIHEX can visit CARACAL and LAHAB LIGHT AMMUNITION in hall 3, stand 15, from 31st August – 8th September at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

About CARACAL

Established in 2007, CARACAL is a regional and international leader in high-performance small arms. The company designs, engineers, innovates, and manufactures mission-proven firearms for law enforcement, security, and military forces, with a production legacy spanning more than 15 years. CARACAL’s product portfolio includes pistols, submachine guns, assault rifles, and sniper rifles across a range of calibres. CARACAL’s experience reflects in the quality, performance, and dependability of its growing range of weapons, incorporating the latest technological advances, developed to meet the evolving and challenging nature of warfare as well as the diverse mission requirements of customers in the UAE and abroad.

CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups.

For more information, please visit https://caracal.ae

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold, and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics, and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

