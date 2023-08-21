DUBAI: The third edition of Abaya Rally, an all-women car rally demonstrating the message of women empowerment, is set to take place on August 26, 2023 at Dubai Autodrome, and lined up for Emirati Women’s Day at the Dubai Museum of the Future.

Organized by Orbit Events and Promotions, the historic all-women fun drive, scheduled for Saturday morning, will witness the congregation of over 200 women driving towards progress and a sustainable future and shining as a beacon of women's empowerment. Open to all, the rally participants will grace the tracks, adorning Abaya, a symbol of strength and identity in the UAE, while they showcase their prowess behind the wheel.

Following two successful editions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Abaya Rally is geared up to deliver an unforgettable experience that echoes with the spirit of progress and empowerment, said the organisers in a statement.

“It is a privilege to organize an event that recognizes the resolve of women to overcome obstacles and accomplish remarkable feats. Abaya Rally brings together women from various backgrounds to demonstrate that women can both have fun and drive change towards a more sustainable world," said Pragna Vaya, Managing Director of Orbit Events.

"The Abaya Rally is dubbed a must-attend event for anyone who supports women's empowerment or is inspired to make motoring a passion. We encourage women to join us as we make history and join hands to be a part of this empowering experience. Aligned with the UAE's journey in women's empowerment and remarkable achievements, the rally underscores the brighter image of women, reflecting UAE’s visionary leadership's guiding principles,” added Ms. Vaya.

The Dubai Autodrome Club Circuit will reverberate with the revving of engines and confident strides, as celebrated women from diverse spheres of life, including motoring enthusiasts, take charge on the track. The drive will feature an assortment of vehicles, ranging from supercars to hatchbacks, symbolising the momentum of women leading the way and driving resolutely towards a sustainable future.

Culminating in a grand celebration on August 27, 2023 at the Museum of the Future, the event coincides with Emirati Women's Day celebrations. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, renowned as the 'Mother of the Nation' and Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, unveiled the theme for this year's Emirati Women's Day: 'We Collaborate for Tomorrow” which resonates with UAE’s visionary leadership, underscoring objectives aligned with the nation's strategy that acknowledges and empowers the pivotal role of women. The event underscores a strategic emphasis on gender balance, seamlessly integrated into the UAE's social fabric.

This glamorous event will include a red carpet, a captivating modest fashion show, panel discussions spotlighting pioneering women, and the prestigious Women of Achievement Awards. These awards pay homage to a select group of trailblazing Emirati women who are charting new paths across diverse fields.

Abaya Rally's narrative weaves tradition and modernity into a seamless tapestry. The event stands as a tribute to the 'Power of Abayas,' celebrating its cultural significance while uniting women from varied backgrounds. The Abaya, a touchstone of modesty and heritage for Arab women, is a testament to the synergy between cultural roots, the passion for motoring, and the unyielding spirit of empowerment.

The event is organized by Orbit Events, powered by Castrol, in association with Al Fardan Jewellery, and supported by leading brands like Al Ain Farms, Al Haramain Perfumes, Zulekha Hospital, Hanayen Abaya, Aaraya, Fit N Glam, Barbie, Huda Beauty, Kayali, Wishful, Pallavi Puri, Be Dashing Beauty Lounge.

Talking about the event, Mrs. Ghada Al Fardan, CEO and Vice President, Al Fardan Jewellery, says "We are thrilled to be a part of this initiative as luxury partners, which not only promotes the brighter, empowering, and confident image of women in the country but also encourages them to challenge norms and chase their dreams."

About Abaya Rally:

Abaya Rally is an embodiment of empowerment and cultural pride, fostering unity and diversity through a spirited celebration of women and their achievements. As a symbol of strength and identity, the Abaya, along with the shared love for motoring, takes centerstage in this unique event.

Event Details: Date: August 26, 2023 Location: Dubai Autodrome

August 27, 2023 Location: Museum of the Future

