The MENA region remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels, yet holds world-class renewable energy potential.

A newly launched Regional Roadmap for a Just Energy Transition calls for a just, community-centered economic shift that could create millions of jobs, expand affordable energy access, and diversify economies.

The announced Polluters Pay Pact ask to hold fossil fuel corporations responsible and fund a just energy transition through new taxes and fines

Amman, Jordan – In a landmark step for climate and energy justice, Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the Resource Justice Network (RJN) MENA, and The Regional Competence Center for Energy and Climate Justice MENA at Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES), came together in a high-level meeting in Amman to chart collective strategies for phasing out of fossil fuels while protecting communities, workers, and vulnerable groups. The meeting ‘Toward a Just Energy Future’ put forth a Regional Roadmap for a Just Energy Transition, and launched the Polluters Pay Pact, a collaborative effort that calls on polluters to take responsibility for climate damages.

Held under the patronage of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources in Jordan H.E. Dr. Saleh A. Al-Kharabsheh, the event brought together civil society leaders, trade unionists, experts, and decision-makers from across the region to drive a united regional agenda that aligns national strategies, forges powerful partnerships, and amplifies collective advocacy to accelerate a just, inclusive, and accountable energy transition across the MENA region.

In a pivotal moment for a region at the crossroads of energy transition, the RJN’s Regional Roadmap for a just and equitable energy transition marks the first region-wide strategy co-created by civil society actors, regional networks and partners across the region, including GP MENA and FES.

The MENA region’s economy relies heavily on fossil fuels, with more than 95% of energy consumption coming from hydrocarbon sources. In 2023, Middle Eastern and North African countries accounted for about 35% of global oil production and 23% of natural gas output. This makes the region’s transition to clean energy crucial to achieving the global goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C.

The Regional Roadmap outlines clear policy pathways for national action plans and regional collaboration, and advocates for a just and sustainable energy future. It calls for transparency in government planning, gender-inclusive energy policies, and economic diversification to ensure that no community, worker, or vulnerable group is left behind.

Calling on governments across MENA to embed justice, participation, and accountability into every stage of the fossil fuel phase-out and renewable energy expansion, the roadmap urges the Global North to meet its climate commitments. This can be achieved through sustained financial contributions, technology transfer, and capacity building to enable an equitable transition.

To advance climate justice and secure climate finance, Greenpeace MENA launched the Polluters Pay Pact (PPP), which demands that international fossil fuel companies—especially oil and gas producers—pay for the destruction their emissions have caused, and to cease their polluting activities. As extreme weather intensifies and communities face mounting losses, these corporations continue to make massive profits while people shoulder the burden. The PPP urges governments to impose new taxes and penalties on international fossil fuel companies to fund a just energy transition, support climate solutions, and help communities face and rebuild from climate disasters.

In his speech today, H.E. Dr. Al-Kharabsheh, stated:

“Environmental challenges, such as climate change, call for serious international cooperation to combat extreme weather events. Hence the importance of this regional meeting, which aims to produce proposals and recommendations that can help define our priorities for the coming period.”

Al-Kharabsheh pointed out that the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources is currently working on updating the energy sector strategy for the period 2025–2035, with the goal of increasing the share of renewable energy projects and enhancing the stability of the national electricity grid.

Commenting on the event, Greenpeace MENA’s Executive Director Ghiwa Nakat stated:

“A just energy transition is not merely about replacing oil with sun and wind, but about reimagining the role of energy in building a more sustainable and equitable future for our region. Amid climate and economic crises, and wars that deepen the fragility of communities, we open a window of hope toward a just energy transition, guided by roadmaps that place people at the heart of change and ensure fair distribution of benefits.”

From his side, Dr. Pierre Saade, Head of RJN MENA, said:

"The new Regional Roadmap provides a clear policy vision for the MENA region to advance a just energy transition that is inclusive, transparent, and equitable, providing priority actions for governments to diversify economies and safeguard communities. Through this collective effort, we are positioning civil society as a key partner in shaping national, regional, and global policies for a sustainable and resilient future."

Reinforcing the fundamental principle of a just transition, Astrid Becker, Director, The Regional Competence Center for Energy and Climate Justice MENA, commented:

“The idea of a just transition to 'leave nobody behind' in the ongoing shift towards a sustainable and carbon-free economy is central to our mission of fostering social justice and solidarity globally. Critically, these strategies must also be grounded in the local context, ensuring they address specific national vulnerabilities and direct the transition to deliver equitable benefits and create a truly inclusive socio-ecological transformation.”

The launch of the Regional Roadmap for a Just Energy Transition and the Polluter Pays Pact marks a milestone in shaping the region’s energy future, addressing the climate crisis while advancing social and economic justice. A just, community-centered transition can unlock opportunities to transform economies, create millions of decent jobs, and expand affordable energy access.

About Greenpeace MENA:

Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa (MENA) organization is an independent environmental organization that was established in 2018 to address the complex and unique environmental and climate challenges facing the MENA region. The organization dedicates its efforts to empowering local communities and working with allies to develop innovative and effective solutions that help individuals live in harmony with the environment.

The organization's vision is to preserve the natural wealth and diverse local communities of the region and ensure a decent life for future generations in a world of peace, sustainability, and justice. Greenpeace MENA believes that progress in economic, social, and technological fields can be achieved without negatively impacting nature. It works creatively and collaboratively with partners and advocates to mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis and promote sustainable practices and climate change adaptation.