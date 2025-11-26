Basel Al-Haroon: Hosting the meeting in Kuwait reflects its standing as a regional financial hub that promotes knowledge and drives innovation

Kuwait City: Kuwait Credit Information Network Company (CINET), the leading and sole provider of credit information services in Kuwait, concluded the 20th Annual Meeting of the Arab Committee on Credit Information, hosted for the first time in Kuwait under the umbrella of the Arab Monetary Fund. The meeting gathered senior representatives from central banks, monetary authorities, and credit information companies across the Arab region.

The first day featured closed sessions addressing key topics, including strategies for advancing the credit information industry, enhancing collaboration among Arab credit bureaus, and exchanging expertise in developing technical systems and automated linkages to promote financial transparency in the region. Participants also discussed best practices in credit rating methodologies, the application of artificial intelligence in big data analysis, and mechanisms to expand the use of credit information to support responsible lending and financial market integration. Additionally, discussions explored collaboration opportunities between credit bureaus and emerging FinTech companies.

In his opening remarks, Basel Ahmed Al-Haroun, Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait, affirmed that Kuwait’s hosting of this meeting underscores its standing as a regional financial hub that fosters knowledge and drives innovation. He emphasized the growing significance of credit information companies as essential enablers, supporting individuals and businesses in securing the financing required to expand their economic activities, thus contributing to higher productivity, job creation, and strengthened efforts to attract foreign investment.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Turki, Director General and Chairman of the Board of the Arab Monetary Fund and Chairman of the Arab Committee for Credit Information, highlighted that the Committee aims to foster an integrated financial environment built on knowledge exchange and unified standards among Arab credit institutions.

He noted: “The Committee’s annual meeting is a milestone in advancing Arab financial integration. It provides an opportunity to strengthen cooperation among member states, share regulatory and technological best practices, and build a financial ecosystem rooted in trust and efficiency. We look forward to seeing the recommendations from today’s sessions serve as a foundation for a stronger and more sustainable Arab financial future”.

From her side, Alia Bader Al-Humaidhi, Chairperson of CINET, affirmed that hosting this significant regional event underscores CINET’s commitment to developing the credit information sector and cementing its role as a leading regional hub for credit data.

She said: “At CINET, we take pride in organizing a forum that brings together distinguished leaders and experts from across the Arab world. This platform allows for the exchange of insights and successful experiences in the credit information industry to achieve shared objectives and create added value for various sectors that rely on credit data in Kuwait—fully aligned with our company’s vision and regulatory frameworks”.

The sessions also featured case studies and success stories from participating member states, enriching dialogue and practical knowledge exchange. Contributions came from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Palestine, Jordan, Tunisia, Algeria, Lebanon, Egypt, Libya, and Morocco.

Hosting this meeting in Kuwait reaffirms the nation’s commitment to supporting regional initiatives aimed at developing financial data infrastructure and strengthening the role of credit information in achieving Arab economic integration under the guidance of the Arab Monetary Fund. It also reflects CINET’s leading position in driving efforts to establish a unified Arab data framework that promotes transparency and sustainability.

The event will continue with a dedicated conference titled “From Vision to Decision”, open to all sectors utilizing credit data in Kuwait. The conference will feature extensive sessions bringing together representatives from both the public and private sectors to showcase real-world applications of credit data in fields such as finance, telecommunications, and real estate. It will also explore collaboration opportunities between credit information companies and global leaders in FinTech and credit risk management.

About CINET

Kuwait Credit Information Network (CINET) seeks to provide inquiry services, credit score, and credit information in an innovative manner and with the highest levels of professionalism and trustworthiness. The company contributes to strengthening the credit system, improving the credit culture, and raising the degree of trust among clients in the credit community.

The activities of the Kuwait Credit Information Network Company are subject to the control and supervision of the Central Bank of Kuwait.

Law No. 9 of 2019 regulates the exchange of credit information.

Executive regulations of Law No. 9 of 2019.

