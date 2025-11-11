Featuring Gary Vaynerchuk, Fabrizio Romano, Andrew Zimmern, Joe Hattab, Bassam Kousa, Amit Sharma (Crazy XYZ), and Oscar-winning Blinkink, the announcement showcases BRIDGE’s cross-sector diversity across Media, Tech, Creator Economy, and Picture tracks

Abu Dhabi: With building anticipation across the world and the region, BRIDGE Summit 2025 has announced its third wave of global speakers, revealing another batch of pioneering voices to the debut edition of the world’s largest media event; set to feature a staggering 400 international icons.

Adding a mix of media executives, technology strategists, and creator economy pioneers to its world-class line-up, the announcement highlights Gary Vaynerchuk, globally renowned entrepreneur and digital visionary; Fabrizio Romano, one of the most influential sports journalists in the world; Andrew Zimmern, Emmy and James Beard Award-winning host and food storyteller; Joe Hattab, acclaimed Arab documentary filmmaker and leading voice in global creator storytelling; and Bassam Kousa, one of the Arab world’s most celebrated actors and a veteran of Syrian television and cinema.

This wave is also headlined by Bart Yates, founder of the award-winning production studio Blinkink; Tomás Mier, a star writer for Rolling Stone Magazine; Stephanie Mehta, CEO of Mansueto Ventures; Sam Gyimah, former UK minister and founder of SG& Capital Partners; and Amit Sharma (Crazy XYZ), India’s leading YouTube creator. These globally acclaimed thought-leaders deepen the summit’s expertise across all seven tracks — Media, Creator Economy, Music, Gaming, Tech, Marketing, and Picture — bringing perspectives on AI governance, the business of music journalism, and the infrastructure powering the global creator revolution.

Organized by BRIDGE and taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from December 8–10, the BRIDGE Summit will forge an exclusive ecosystem for the global content economy, where over 60,000 participants will engage with 300 exhibitors and 300 activities — from compelling panels to hands-on workshops — all designed to explore how creativity and technology are establishing the next era of global culture.

Transforming brands and audiences

In the Marketing Track, Fabrizio Romano, the unparalleled authority in football transfer marketing with a global fanbase exceeding 26 million followers, will share insights into the evolving dynamics of sports media marketing, brand engagement strategies, and the digital transformation of football journalism. Joining this track will also be Lara Dewar, CMO of the GSMA, offering insights into global strategy, audience engagement, and brand storytelling across industries.

Driving global media and storytelling

The Media Track features leaders influencing journalism, global storytelling, and social impact.

Gary Vaynerchuk, globally recognized entrepreneur and thought leader, Chairman of VaynerX, CEO of VaynerMedia, and creator of VeeFriends, brings his renowned expertise in business innovation, brand culture, and the future of digital storytelling. With more than 45 million followers and a portfolio spanning media, technology, and entertainment, GaryVee embodies the intersection of media influence and entrepreneurship in the modern era.

Andrew Zimmern, Emmy and James Beard Award-winning host, chef, and food advocate, joins the track with his acclaimed storytelling on global cuisine and culture, showcasing how food connects people and inspires understanding across borders.

Stephanie Mehta, CEO of Mansueto Ventures, will bring unparalleled expertise in media strategy and content leadership, while Máximos Mazzocco explores socio-environmental storytelling at scale through EcoNews. Resham Kotecha will provide insights on AI, data, and global strategy, and Regina Kim, a prominent journalist, will highlight trends in Korean and Asian American entertainment. Justin Norman, founder of The Flip, and Dr. Yemisi Akinbobola, co-founder of African Women in Media, will offer insight and perspectives on representation, equity, and emerging markets.

Nahjae Nunes, a scholar-practitioner at UNICEF Innocenti, will provide expertise on youth and social development, highlighting the bridge between media and global approaches; and Dr. Lee Bofkin, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Street Art, will also contribute, showcasing innovative approaches to creative engagement and community-driven content. Branko Brkic, leader of Project Kontinuum and former Editor-in-Chief of Daily Maverick, rounds out the track, illustrating the power of independent and socially impactful journalism.

Visual and audio visionaries

Bart Yates, founder of the Oscar-winning and tech-forward production studio Blinkink, will demonstrate creativity in animation and mixed-media storytelling. Brian Hanly, CEO of VideoNest, and Jonny Randall, founder of Lighthouse Studio, further amplify the Picture Track, demonstrating the latest in video, immersive experiences, and audience-centric content distribution.

Adding to this line-up is Bassam Kousa, one of the Arab world’s most celebrated actors and a veteran of Syrian television and cinema, whose extensive career has shaped regional storytelling and inspired generations across the Middle East. His participation brings a distinct Arab cinematic perspective to BRIDGE Summit’s global dialogue on visual culture.

Contributing insights on music trends and pop culture storytelling, Tomás Mier, renowned journalist at Rolling Stone Magazine, will be an anticipated name in the Music Track.

Driving innovation and governance

The Tech Track showcases pioneering minds defining the future of digital innovation. Sam Gyimah, founder of SG& Capital Partners, brings insights on investment, entrepreneurship, and the universal reach of technology; and Prof. Luca Iandoli will explore human–AI interaction and design-driven collaboration. Erik LaPaglia, co-founder of Miami NFT Week and serial investor; Omar Kaskas, founder of Hona Tech; Peter Kerstens of the European Commission; Alexandru Voica, Head of Corporate Affairs and Policy at Synthesia; and Prof. Renée Cummings of the University of Virginia will further enrich the track with expertise spanning blockchain, Web3, AI ethics, and immersive technology — illustrating how innovation and creativity converge.

Empowering global audiences through the creator economy

The Creator Economy Track is set to celebrate visionary leaders transforming content creation into sustainable enterprises. Lewis Crosbie, CEO of KOMI, and Ben Casnocha, co-founder of the venture capital firm Village Global, will highlight the convergence of commerce and culture.

Adding to the track is Joe Hattab, the globally recognized Arab documentary filmmaker whose deeply human storytelling captures authentic voices and experiences from across the world. Through his lens, Hattab continues to redefine the boundaries of digital storytelling, representing a generation of creators who merge creativity with purpose.

Leading creators and producers on the line-up include Amit Sharma (Crazy XYZ), one of India’s top YouTubers known for thrilling experiments and DIY content; Abena Amoakoaa Sintim-Aboagye (Chefabbys), a Ghanaian food content creator promoting African cuisine; Sara Al Refai, Managing Director of Edraak Media; David Goldenberg, a digital content producer and partner with organizations such as NASA and CBS; Justyna Gawlik, the ‘Overheard Historian’ overseeing content and strategy at Overheard; and Leonard Stiegeler, founder of Pulse Africa and former Business Insider Africa licensee, demonstrating innovative approaches to digital engagement and audience monetization.

Shaheen Khalil, celebrity chef and founder of YABA in Dubai, and Tobias Hoss, music entrepreneur at Lunar X, will illustrate the diversity and reach of the modern creator economy.

As the BRIDGE Summit 2025 approaches for its December debut, further announcements on programming and special events will be revealed in the coming weeks.

For more information and registration, visit www.bridgesummit.com.