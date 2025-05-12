Muscat – BankDhofar, the Sultanate of Oman’s second-largest bank by branch network size, proudly sponsored the 3rd International Banking, Finance, and Business Conference 2025, organized by the College of Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS). The event was inaugurated by His Excellency Eng. Said bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology.

The conference focused on the transformative opportunities presented by advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications in the banking and financial sectors. Discussions highlighted how AI can enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experiences, and drive sector-wide innovation. Participants also explored the key challenges that institutions face in adopting these technologies.

Throughout the sessions, the concerned team responsible for the Digital Banking sphere from Bankdhofar engaged with thought-provoking research papers and case studies, covering the latest innovations in digital banking, smart analytics, machine learning algorithms, and global success stories in AI adoption.

The team’s participation reinforced their strategic vision for leveraging AI technologies to enhance services and drive operational excellence within the bank, drawing inspiration from leading international practices presented during the event.

BankDhofar’s support for the conference reflects its long-standing commitment to driving innovation and excellence within Oman’s banking sector. With over 35 years of successful operations, BankDhofar offers a diverse portfolio of financial solutions, a modern branch network, and cutting-edge digital platforms—underscoring its focus on growth, innovation, and customer-centric service.

Today, BankDhofar operates 131 branches across all governorates of the Sultanate, Its wide range of tailored products and services serve diverse customer segments, including women, youth, children, minors, and high-income and high-net-worth individuals.

The bank’s focus on innovation and customer satisfaction has been reflected in its strong 2024 financial results, with net profits rising by 12.5% to OMR 43.6 million, compared to OMR 38.7 million at the end of 2023.

BankDhofar continues to invest heavily in technology and digital enablement. It was among the first banks in Oman to introduce Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, alongside innovations like wholesale cash deposit machines and Easy Biz, a digital collections and settlement platform for businesses.