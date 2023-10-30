Global award serves as an effort to support rights professionals and foster industry growth

Sharjah: The winners of the second edition of the Sharjah Rights Connection Award were announced during a ceremony at the 13th Publishers Conference, recognising the invaluable contributions of publishing rights professionals striving to make an impact in the industry.

HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), accompanied by Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publishers Services Department presented the awards for the two categories. Elina Harutyunyan, Head of Publishing at Antares Publishing in Armenia, was presented the award in the individual professionals selling translation rights in publishing houses category. Her tireless efforts to expand the reach of literature to international audiences and dedication to the translation movement has significantly enriched the global literary landscape by bringing Indian voices and narratives to readers around the world.

In the independent professionals working with agencies specialised in selling book rights to publishers and licensors category, the award was presented to Yasmina Jraissati, founder and director of the Raya Agency in Lebanon. Jraissati's agency has not only successfully sold translation rights for numerous clients but has also played a pivotal role in facilitating cross-cultural literary exchanges. Her commitment to fostering collaboration between authors and international publishers has made a substantial impact on the accessibility of diverse voices in the publishing sector.

International Excellence Award for Accessible Publishing

Attendees were also witness to WIPO's ABC Accessibility in Publishing Award, organised by the Accessible Books Consortium (ABC), marking its debut in the Middle East at the Sharjah Publishers Conference. This award, through a video presentation, honoured individuals and initiatives pivotal in enhancing content accessibility for people with disabilities, highlighting inclusivity in publishing.

The ABC International Excellence Award for Accessible Publishing acknowledged leaders in both publishing and project initiatives, showcasing outstanding contributions in improving access to e-books and digital publications for the visually impaired and print-disabled. The selection panel, comprising accessibility experts, based their decisions on criteria such as content availability in accessible formats, integration of accessibility standards, supply chain collaborations, innovative practices, and positive impacts on those with disabilities.

The awards featured three categories with the Publishers Award going to Hegas from Sweden, the Accessible Reading Award being received by Chetana Charitable Trust in India, and finally a Special Commendation Award being awarded to UAE’s Kalimat Foundation.

Insightful discussions with industry leaders

As part of the conference agenda, a keynote discussion was held between Ian Chapman, CEO & Publisher of Simon & Schuster UK & International; and Jo Henry, Managing Director of BookBrunch, who engaged in an insightful dialogue illuminating on the evolving landscape of global publishing, and Chapman’s extensive history within the industry. Simon & Schuster's impressive track record as the Publisher of the Year for two consecutive years and Children's Publisher of the Year this past year, highlights their commitment to excellence. Chapman expressed his deep appreciation for the energy and passion he has witnessed in the publishing community in Sharjah, and the privilege of being among his peers at the conference.

During the discussion the CEO’s words resonated with industry professionals and aspiring publishers, as he urged everyone to focus on the present, taking positive actions today to shape a brighter future for the world of books. As he succinctly put it, “In 2019 we set a goal to double our publishing profits within five years, instead we quadrupled it within just two years. We're here to publish books. It's important to place one's focus in the present. Instead of worrying about tomorrow, do something positive today that will impact the future.”

The 13th edition of the Publishers Conference brought together an elite group of global publishing industry experts, literary agents, and thought leaders from 106 countries, and is held over three days. The Publishers Conference, preceding the Sharjah International Book Fair, provides a platform for professionals in the publishing industry to discuss the most significant challenges and practices to advance the development of the sector.

