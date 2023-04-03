Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with (ADNEC Group, owner and operator of the largest exhibition venue in the Middle East, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, in a strategic step towards its future business development strategy.

The newly formed ADCEB and ADNEC Group Joint Fund is a continuation of ADCEB’s strategy to harness public-private partnerships to drive increased B2B events and incentive travel in the emirate. The fund will provide additional financial incentives and support to corporate meeting planners and incentive houses, while simultaneously reiterating that Abu Dhabi is a safe destination that is fully open for business tourism. The partnership will combine the joint marketing efforts of ADCEB and ADNEC Group to raise awareness of the emirate’s readiness to host large Meetings, Incentives groups.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "This partnership with ADNEC Group is a tremendous step in further solidifying our position as a leading global destination for business events of all kinds. With ADCEB’s experience and expertise and ADNEC Group's impressive portfolio of event, tourism and hospitality assets, together we can create the ultimate destination package that showcases the best of the emirate and attracts ever greater numbers of large-scale and high-profile events to Abu Dhabi."

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director & Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “We are pleased to partner with the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau to launch the joint fund for organisers of international corporate meetings and events, who are interested in holding their events at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. This comes as part of our efforts to strengthen the business tourism in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and attract more companies to choose Abu Dhabi as an ideal destination for hosting any meetings, conferences, exhibitions, or events.”

“ADNEC Group continues to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as an exceptional global destination for hosting events by employing modern facilities, advanced infrastructure, and high-quality services, which accommodate events of any size,” Al Dhaheri added.

ADCEB’s existing initiatives that have enhanced and accelerated the MICE sector include Advantage Abu Dhabi Meetings & Incentives 2.0, an upgraded programme that stimulates MICE activities in the region, as well as the MICE Agencies Reward Scheme, targeting intermediaries such as agencies, planners and travel management companies with training, industry updates and the latest products. The ADCEB and ADNEC Group Joint Fund is an added tool for International and Domestic Agencies (DMCs and Event Planners) to promote Abu Dhabi and fills a gap in Advantage Abu Dhabi’s support for groups of over 500 delegates.

For events planned between 1 May 2023 and 31 December 2024, applicants can submit their inquiry/ Request For Proposal (RFP) to either ADCEB or ADNEC Group for eligibility of support towards their event(s) through the ADCEB-ADNEC Joint Fund.

