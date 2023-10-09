100 CEOs along with AI international experts are set to showcase Dubai's initiatives and strategies to integrate artificial intelligence technologies. This conference is slated for January 2024 in Dubai and is graciously patronized by H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmad Al Maktoum.

Organized by Future 10X in partnership with Eventalist Events, the conference will take place at the Palazzo Versace Dubai from the 8th to the 9th of January 2024. The event will spotlight Dr. Rasmus Rothe, a distinguished AI scientist renowned across Germany and Europe.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmad Al Maktoum, the honorary president of the event, voiced his belief that the conference will serve as a global stage to debate the significance of AI in amplifying Dubai's economic development.

The event aims to spread technological understanding region-wide, implementing transparent strategies and welcoming both established and budding companies in the AI realm.

Dr. Hikmat Beaini, the Chief Executive of the conference, underscored Dubai's vanguard position in AI technology evolution, its governance, and its multi-faceted impacts spanning the social, cultural, and economic dimensions.

The conference promises an AI exhibition, interactive discussion sessions, and dedicated networking opportunities for CEOs to exchange insights on AI advancements. The event will also commend individuals and organizations pivotal in the AI sector's growth in Dubai.

An estimated 2,000 attendees are anticipated, eager to explore cutting-edge applications and breakthroughs in artificial intelligence.

The event will roll out 8 sessions that delve into: AI's role in academic and vocational education, advancements in healthcare, ethical considerations, regulatory norms governing tech across sectors, and the pivotal role of tech in cybersecurity. Subsequent sessions will explore AI's transformative influence on supply chain and logistics, enhancements in communication and transport sectors, augmenting consumer and client experiences, elevating human resource management, and optimizing talent acquisition strategies.

For more information visit: www.aidubaiconference.com