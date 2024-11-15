Zayed University launched HR Alumni, a network to connect ZU students and industry leaders with ZU alumni in HR departments.

Abu Dhabi,Dubai , UAE: Zayed University, a regional leader of higher education, successfully concluded its annual Careers Fair, themed “Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders,” held on November 6 at the Abu Dhabi Campus and on November 12 at the Dubai Campus. The event attracted over 145 esteemed organizations from various sectors, including prominent partners such as ADNOC, KPMG, ADCB, Abu Dhabi Police, FAB, Dubai Islamic Bank, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Emirates Group, and RAK Bank.

This year’s Careers Fair provided a dynamic platform for students and alumni to engage directly with potential employers, explore diverse career opportunities, and gain insights into industry expectations. The fair aligns with Zayed University’s commitment to equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in an evolving job market.

As part of this commitment, the Careers Fair introduced the HR Alumni Initiative a network connecting Zayed University’s HR alumni with students and industry leaders to foster knowledge sharing, mentorship, and collaboration. The initiative bridges industry and academia, providing insights into the HR field. Alumni attended to introduce their companies, highlight career opportunities, and engage with students interested in HR careers.

Jane Tatterton, Acting Assistant Provost for Student Affairs at Zayed University, remarked, “Our annual Careers Fair is a testament to our continued dedication to bridging the gap between academic learning and professional practice. By facilitating direct interactions between our students and leading employers, we empower the next generation of leaders to navigate and excel in the evolving job market.”

Representatives from participating organizations also expressed their enthusiasm for the event and the caliber of Zayed University students. Mohammad Zamani, KPMG Audit Partner and Head of Emiratization, added, “Young people are not only the leaders of tomorrow but the driving force of innovation today. We are keen to support events like the Zayed University Careers Fair where talented individuals can connect, learn, and grow within industries that need their passion and fresh perspectives. By empowering young talent, we’re helping to shape a future that is both dynamic and resilient. It is a pleasure to interact with Zayed University’s students. Their enthusiasm and readiness to contribute aligns well with our organizational values, and we are excited about the potential of these future professionals.”

The Careers Fair featured a series of workshops and panel discussions, offering students valuable insights into industry trends, skill development, and career planning. The event also highlighted Zayed University’s strong partnerships with the private sector, enhancing employment prospects for its graduates and continuing to contribute to the UAE’s Centennial 2071 plan through the development of a diversified knowledge-based economy.

About Zayed University

Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University caters to many Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency Shamma Bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, Zayed University Board of Trustees Chairperson, the University proudly serves the needs of the Nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social, and cultural progress in its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.

The University is proud of its role in encouraging academic excellence, promoting leadership skills and advancing knowledge. The University also strives to encourage the potential and inspire the promise of all its students whilst also accelerating change in the UAE and contributing towards the Nation’s ambitious plan for the next 50 years.