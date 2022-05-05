Dubai, UAE: Festival Plaza, part of Al-Futtaim Malls, announced the launch of an exciting competition just in time for Dubai Food Festival – the city’s annual culinary celebration.

From now until May 15, mallgoers who spend a minimum of AED500 on groceries and food items (including dinnerware, serveware, barbeque equipment and dining and all things food related from anywhere in the mall) will be in for a chance to win a year’s worth of grocery shopping at LuLu Hypermarket. With a mighty gift card of AED26,000, the winner can shop through the year at Festival Plaza’s LuLu Hypermarket.

All visitors need to do is head to the customer service desk with their receipts for verification, upon which they will be entered into a draw to win the fantastic prize. Shoppers can present receipts from the hypermarket, or any other participating F&B or food-related outlet including IKEA, ACE Hardware and more. This year, Festival Plaza is focusing on driving value to customers on all things food so you can indulge not only in a culinary experience but also shop for home dining spaces, appliances and more with great offers throughout the mall.

Located at the South Entrance of the lifestyle mall, the 56,000 square-foot hypermarket is dedicated primarily to grocery items and fresh foods. Festival Plaza’s LuLu Hypermarket also houses a restaurant featuring live stations serving dishes of international cuisine such as sushi, pasta, and pizza, as well as an extensive range of organic, gluten-free, low-fat, and diabetic diet foods.

In addition to a convenient and streamlined shopping experience, the hypermarket offers customers over 1,500 dedicated car parking spaces, self-check-out and green-cash counters, and a LuLu Coffee Shop where customers can take shopping breaks and indulge in freshly baked treats with a hot beverage.

Commenting on the new customer competition, Genevieve Colaco, Regional General Manager, Marketing & Customer Experience at Al-Futtaim Malls said: “At Al-Futtaim Malls, we are always keen on offering visitors exceptional experiences in line with Dubai Calendar’s most popular events. Dubai Food Festival is the city’s celebration of everything culinary and we would like to invite foodies to dine, shop and enjoy as we partner with the biggest retail brands, such as Lulu Hypermarket, IKEA, ACE, Simply Kitchen and more to bring them unique offerings throughout the month.”

For more information on Festival Plaza please visit: https://bit.ly/2Qiz8yU, Facebook: @dubaifestivalplaza, Instagram: @dubaifestivalplaza, Twitter: @dubaifestplaza

About Festival Plaza

Festival Plaza is Al-Futtaim’s local community mall. The retail precinct covers 64,800 square metres and serves as a convenient and local lifestyle destination at the centre of the Wasl Gate community. Bringing to life and convenience to the South Dubai, the mall will appeal to communities including Jebel Ali, Al Furjan, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and commuters from neighbouring Abu Dhabi. Conveniently located off Exit 25 on Sheikh Zayed Road South bound or Exit 22 North bound.

The shopping destination is home to much-loved flagship stores including largest IKEA in the region, ACE, a new concept store from LuLu Hypermarket and the premium Al Futtaim’s Health clinic – Health Hub & Lutetia. The recently launched Volvo Mall Studio also adds the community offering along with Sedar, Flower Martand Community Pharmacy. The neighbourhood destination is also host to the second and biggest IKEA store in Dubai, spread over a huge 30,000 square metres with an added focus on sustainability and an international training centre for IKEA employees.

These stores are joined by over an additional 120 others, as well as complimented by a 500-seat food court, over 40 dining and eating options, a Stay and Play offering and over 2,300 parking spaces. With a multitude of retail and dining options, Festival Plaza serves as a convenient and family lifestyle mall easily accessible from Sheikh Zayed Road, fifteen minutes from Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah and a few minutes away from RTA Energy Metro Station.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 35,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.