Amman: Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has welcomed two new direct routes from the UK, offering four weekly flights from London Stansted starting Sunday 3 March and three weekly flights from Manchester commencing Wednesday 6 March - operated by Royal Jordanian. This step highlights Airport International Group’s commitment to expanding QAIA’s destination network by incorporating additional direct routes to sought-after international cities, stimulating inbound tourism to Jordan and catering to the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

“We’re excited to announce the latest routes to London Stansted and Manchester, enhancing our destination network and offering our passengers an even wider array of travel options - especially in light of the new electronic visa scheme, which has made traveling to the UK more accessible and affordable for Jordanians. Thanks to the diligent efforts of our Airport International Group team and our valuable partnerships, we’re actively promoting the Kingdom as a premier tourist destination and connecting Amman to major global hubs via QAIA - Jordan’s prime gateway to the world - where every passenger can enjoy a welcoming experience that feels like home,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller. Top of Form

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for five years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

