Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced a strategic partnership with Time Out Market Bahrain, the city’s ultimate dining and cultural destination. Through the stc BH app, stc Rewards users can now enjoy exclusive 15% discounts across 10 award-winning restaurants and chefs housed under one roof at Time Out Market Bahrain, one of the largest dining collaborations featured on the platform to date.

This partnership brings together stc Bahrain’s innovation in digital experiences and Time Out Market’s reputation for curating the best of the city, creating a seamless bridge between lifestyle, food, and technology.

A dedicated category within the stc BH app now features Time Out Market Bahrain’s restaurants, allowing stc Rewards users to receive a 15% discount on their total bill at each participating venue, with one exclusive voucher available per restaurant. These restaurants include, Soul, Kaju, Circa, O-Liban, Zen by China Garden, Villa Mamas by Roaya Saleh, Dona by Margarita Mexicana, By Mirai, Fatto and Florencia.

Time Out Market Bahrain, the food and cultural market bringing the best of the city under one roof, offers a curated mix of the city’s top chefs and cultural experiences, making it the ultimate destination for locals and visitors alike.

This initiative highlights stc Bahrain’s commitment to enriching customer experiences by providing access to exclusive deals directly through its stc BH digital platform.