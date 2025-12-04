Dubai, UAE: SONAX GmbH, the global leader in car care solutions, has recorded consistent double-digit growth across the GCC and wider Middle East region, averaging between 10% and 20% over the past five years. This sustained expansion underscores the company’s strong foothold in the region and its position as the number-one premium car care brand, reinforced by a 35-year partnership with its UAE distributor, RAMY Automotive.

Building on this success, SONAX will showcase its next-generation innovations at Automechanika Dubai 2025, where it will unveil two new additions to its Ceramic Coating line, CC Glass and CC Rim. These latest formulations highlight SONAX’s continuous investment in innovation, performance, and product excellence.

“Our continued double-digit growth underscores the strong trust and loyalty that SONAX has built among car enthusiasts and professionals across the UAE,” said Edwin Berberi, Senior Business Development Manager SONAX, GmbH. “At RAMY Automotive, we take pride in representing SONAX in the UAE and strengthening its legacy of excellence in car care. We are committed to further expanding our footprint while upholding the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction across the region.”

Founded in 1950 in Neuburg, Germany, SONAX has built its reputation on premium quality, continuous research, and technical advancement. Its comprehensive portfolio spans car, motorcycle, bicycle, and industrial care, from manual detailing to automated washing, offering both private and professional users products that meet the highest global standards.

The GCC is one of the fastest-growing markets for high-end vehicle maintenance, driven by discerning customers who own luxury cars and demand superior quality care. As such, SONAX has continued to attract both individual car enthusiasts and commercial clients seeking long-lasting protection and professional-grade efficiency.

“Automechanika Dubai provides the perfect platform to strengthen our connections with customers and partners while introducing our latest innovations tailored for regional needs,” added Berberi. “Our mission remains clear: to deliver premium, sustainable, and high-performance solutions that make every vehicle shine.”

SONAX’s advanced Ceramic Coating products have set industry benchmarks since the launch of Nano Paint Protect in 2006. Today, the brand leads with a complete portfolio that includes CC Vinyl+PPF and CC Plastic+Rubber, and now expands further with the 2026 innovations CC Glass and CC Rim.

As part of its environmental commitment, SONAX integrates sustainability across its operations and product development. The company is ISO 14001 certified for its environmental management system and participates in the Responsible Care initiative, ensuring continuous improvement in environmental, health, and safety standards. Most of its products are made with 99.75% natural ingredients, reflecting its dedication to creating environmentally conscious products without compromising performance.

With a strong partner network across the GCC and Middle East, SONAX is uniquely positioned to serve regional and international customers. Its cooperation with RAMY Automotive in the UAE has been a cornerstone of its regional strategy, ensuring that customers across all markets receive the same quality, service, and reliability synonymous with the SONAX brand.